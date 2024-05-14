Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 14, 2024 4:43 pm.

Last Updated May 14, 2024 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,243.34, down 15.83 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down $1.18, or 2.28 per cent, to $50.50 on 24.5 million shares. 

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Up 50 cents, or 11.82 per cent, to $4.73 on 14.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 71 cents, or 1.31 per cent, to $53.50 on 14.2 million shares. 

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 38 cents, or 1.36 per cent, to $27.55 on 8.5 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 36 cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $35.50 on 6.3 million shares. 

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSX:HBM). Mining. Up $1.69, or 14.06 per cent, to $13.71 on 6.0 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSX:HBM). Mining. Up $1.69, or 14.06 per cent, to $13.71. Hudbay Minerals Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of US$18.5 million, up from US$5.5 million a year ago, as its revenue rose nearly 80 per cent. The Toronto-based mining company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, said its profit amounted to five cents US per share for the quarter ended March 31, up from two cents US per share in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter totalled US$525.0 million, up from US$295.2 million in the first quarter of 2023.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Up 50 cents, or 11.82 per cent, to $4.73. So-called “meme stocks” saw a resurgence, with shares in companies such as GameStop soaring Tuesday. AMC Entertainment also saw its share price rise. The spark may have been a post on X by a person nicknamed Roaring Kitty, who posted a meme Sunday evening after laying dormant since June 18, 2021. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning
Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa has announced that she will be resigning from her role as of this December. She was first appointed to to lead Toronto Public Health in 2017 and...

1h ago

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

7h ago

Victim threatened with deportation, bilked of nearly $100K in elaborate phone scam: Peel police
Victim threatened with deportation, bilked of nearly $100K in elaborate phone scam: Peel police

Peel Regional Police have arrested a suspect in an elaborate phone scam targeting the Asian community that saw one victim allegedly bilked out of nearly $100,000 after being threatened with deportation...

1h ago

TTC seasonal bus routes to popular Toronto parks, attractions back in service
TTC seasonal bus routes to popular Toronto parks, attractions back in service

The TTC is bringing back its seasonal bus routes that will bring transit riders to popular attractions and parks across Toronto. The 200-series routes can be spotted with distinctive white and pink...

32m ago

Top Stories

Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning
Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa has announced that she will be resigning from her role as of this December. She was first appointed to to lead Toronto Public Health in 2017 and...

1h ago

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

7h ago

Victim threatened with deportation, bilked of nearly $100K in elaborate phone scam: Peel police
Victim threatened with deportation, bilked of nearly $100K in elaborate phone scam: Peel police

Peel Regional Police have arrested a suspect in an elaborate phone scam targeting the Asian community that saw one victim allegedly bilked out of nearly $100,000 after being threatened with deportation...

1h ago

TTC seasonal bus routes to popular Toronto parks, attractions back in service
TTC seasonal bus routes to popular Toronto parks, attractions back in service

The TTC is bringing back its seasonal bus routes that will bring transit riders to popular attractions and parks across Toronto. The 200-series routes can be spotted with distinctive white and pink...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella

The recall affects all sizes of Sunchips Harvest Cheddar Flavoured Multigrain Snacks and of Munchies Original Snack Mix.

5h ago

0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.

23h ago

2:53
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?

People who use wheelchairs to get around point out a glaring example of how Ontario is nowhere near its goal to be “fully accessible” by 2025.
2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.
2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

More Videos