Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,243.34, down 15.83 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down $1.18, or 2.28 per cent, to $50.50 on 24.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 71 cents, or 1.31 per cent, to $53.50 on 14.2 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 38 cents, or 1.36 per cent, to $27.55 on 8.5 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 36 cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $35.50 on 6.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSX:HBM). Mining. Up $1.69, or 14.06 per cent, to $13.71. Hudbay Minerals Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of US$18.5 million, up from US$5.5 million a year ago, as its revenue rose nearly 80 per cent. The Toronto-based mining company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, said its profit amounted to five cents US per share for the quarter ended March 31, up from two cents US per share in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter totalled US$525.0 million, up from US$295.2 million in the first quarter of 2023.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Up 50 cents, or 11.82 per cent, to $4.73. So-called “meme stocks” saw a resurgence, with shares in companies such as GameStop soaring Tuesday. AMC Entertainment also saw its share price rise. The spark may have been a post on X by a person nicknamed Roaring Kitty, who posted a meme Sunday evening after laying dormant since June 18, 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press