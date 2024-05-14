Rory McIlroy files for divorce from his wife of 7 years on the eve of the PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, holds the trophy after winning the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press

Posted May 14, 2024 1:40 pm.

Last Updated May 14, 2024 1:57 pm.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce after seven years of marriage, according to court records in Palm Beach County, Florida, a stunning development going into the PGA Championship.

McIlroy and his wife, Erica Stoll, had a storybook meeting during the Ryder Cup in 2012, began dating two years later and were married in 2017. They have one daughter, Poppy, born in September 2020.

TMZ first reported on the filing, which was made Monday. There were no documents immediately available from the petition for dissolution of marriage.

McIlroy’s attorney was listed as Thomas Sasser, the same attorney who represented Tiger Woods when his wife divorced him in 2010.

“Rory McIlroy’s communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed. They stressed Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible,” said a statement from his manager, Sean O’Flaherty.

He said there would be no further comment.

McIlroy arrived at Valhalla on Tuesday. He has gone 10 years since winning a major, the last one at Valhalla in 2014 for the PGA Championship. His pre-tournament news conference was scheduled for Wednesday.

McIlroy and Stoll met under unusual circumstances. She worked for the PGA of America in 2012 during the Ryder Cup at Medinah in the Chicago suburbs, where McIlroy nearly missed his Sunday singles match because he said he forgot he was in the Central time zone.

Stoll arranged for a police escort to Medinah, and McIlroy barely arrived in time. He won his match over Keegan Bradley as Europe rallied to win.

McIlroy was dating tennis star Caroline Wozniacki at the time. They were engaged just over a year later, but then McIlroy abruptly broke it off over the phone.

He and Stoll began dating later that year. They were engaged in 2015.

McIlroy filed for the divorce a day after he won the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina, his second straight PGA Tour win and the 26th of his career. Asked if he planned to go straight to Valhalla on Sunday night, McIlroy said, “I’ll probably go home and just sort of reset, then head up to Louisville tomorrow night or Tuesday morning.”

The divorce filing comes amid chaos in golf created by the launch of Saudi-funded LIV Golf. McIlroy has been a central figure over the last two years, harshly criticizing LIV and then changing his views and pushing for some form of reunification.

He resigned from the PGA Tour board last November, then was involved in a plan to rejoin the board by replacing Webb Simpson. That move was met by resistance from other player directors. Instead, McIlroy was appointed to a committee that is negotiating with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia over potentially becoming a minority investor.

___

Associated Press Writer Terry Spencer in Palm Beach, Florida, contributed to this report.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press

