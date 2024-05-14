Saskatchewan singer Rebecca Strong crowned $1M winner of ‘Canada’s Got Talent’

Rogers

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 14, 2024 11:49 pm.

Last Updated May 14, 2024 11:56 pm.

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Rebecca Strong is now $1 million richer after being crowned the winner of Citytv’s “Canada’s Got Talent” Season 3.

The Indigenous singer from Prince Albert, Sask., claimed the reality competition’s first million-dollar prize in a two-hour finale featuring eight finalists.

Viewers across Canada voted to determine the winner of what Citytv’s parent company, Rogers, billed as the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history.

The finalists were whittled down from over 100 musical, dance, comedy and novelty acts.

Strong bested rivals including Funkanometry, a dance duo from Vancouver Island, and Travis Lindsay, a comedian from Halifax.

The show’s third season also awarded $25,000 each to six Golden Buzzer acts – performers deemed good enough to progress from auditions straight to the semifinal. 

The top prize was significantly higher than the $150,000 awarded at the end of Season 2 to a dance troupe from Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC subway oil spill reinforces state-of-good-repair problems, more action needed: advocates
TTC subway oil spill reinforces state-of-good-repair problems, more action needed: advocates

The TTC board chair says Monday's hydraulic oil spill, the latest notable maintenance issue, will be discussed at Thursday's board meeting.

1h ago

Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning
Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa has announced that she will be resigning from her role as of this December. She was first appointed to to lead Toronto Public Health in 2017 and...

7h ago

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

15h ago

Man wanted in Toronto assault, break and enter investigation
Man wanted in Toronto assault, break and enter investigation

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in an assault investigation and a break and enter investigation. Officers responded to a call for a break and enter on May 6 around 10:30 p.m. in the Ellesmere...

3h ago

Top Stories

TTC subway oil spill reinforces state-of-good-repair problems, more action needed: advocates
TTC subway oil spill reinforces state-of-good-repair problems, more action needed: advocates

The TTC board chair says Monday's hydraulic oil spill, the latest notable maintenance issue, will be discussed at Thursday's board meeting.

1h ago

Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning
Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa has announced that she will be resigning from her role as of this December. She was first appointed to to lead Toronto Public Health in 2017 and...

7h ago

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

15h ago

Man wanted in Toronto assault, break and enter investigation
Man wanted in Toronto assault, break and enter investigation

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in an assault investigation and a break and enter investigation. Officers responded to a call for a break and enter on May 6 around 10:30 p.m. in the Ellesmere...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Warm but rainy end to the week in Toronto
Warm but rainy end to the week in Toronto

The temperatures will stay hovering around the 20 degree mark for the rest of the week, but heavy rain will put a damper on it. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

5h ago

2:37
Convicted car thieves in Ontario to face driving bans from a decade to life
Convicted car thieves in Ontario to face driving bans from a decade to life

The Ford government is cracking down on the record rate of auto thefts plaguing Ontario. The new legislation would see convicted car thieves lose their driver's licence for a decade to life. Shauna Hunt reports.

6h ago

0:34
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella

The recall affects all sizes of Sunchips Harvest Cheddar Flavoured Multigrain Snacks and of Munchies Original Snack Mix.

12h ago

2:33
Severe storms expected north of Toronto
Severe storms expected north of Toronto

Heavy rain is expected during severe storms Monday night north of Toronto. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.
More Videos