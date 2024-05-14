Saskatchewan singer Rebecca Strong crowned $1M winner of ‘Canada’s Got Talent’

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Rebecca Strong is now $1 million richer after being crowned the winner of Citytv’s “Canada’s Got Talent” Season 3.

The Indigenous singer from Prince Albert, Sask., claimed the reality competition’s first million-dollar prize in a two-hour finale featuring eight finalists.

Viewers across Canada voted to determine the winner of what Citytv’s parent company, Rogers, billed as the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history.

The finalists were whittled down from over 100 musical, dance, comedy and novelty acts.

Strong bested rivals including Funkanometry, a dance duo from Vancouver Island, and Travis Lindsay, a comedian from Halifax.

The show’s third season also awarded $25,000 each to six Golden Buzzer acts – performers deemed good enough to progress from auditions straight to the semifinal.

The top prize was significantly higher than the $150,000 awarded at the end of Season 2 to a dance troupe from Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press