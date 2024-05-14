1 critically injured in multi-vehicle crash involving school bus in Scarborough

One person has suffered critical injuries following a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Scarborough.

Toronto police were called to the Midland Avenue and Kingston Road area just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a collision.

A vehicle crashed into a school bus and rolled over, police said. There were no children on board the bus at the time.

Toronto paramedics tell CityNews that one person was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. First responders are assessing other victims at the scene.