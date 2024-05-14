Seattle Times publisher Frank Blethen to step down after 4 decades in charge of family-owned paper

Seattle Times publisher and CEO Frank Blethen is photographed in The Seattle Times photo studio, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Seattle. Blethen has announced he will step down at the end of next year after four decades leading the newspaper his family has owned since 1896. Blethen, 79, confirmed his plans Monday, May 13, 2024, in a Seattle Times interview. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP) Seattle Times

By The Associated Press

Posted May 14, 2024 2:25 pm.

Last Updated May 14, 2024 3:12 pm.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Times publisher and CEO Frank Blethen has announced he will step down at the end of next year after four decades leading the newspaper his family has owned since 1896.

Blethen, 79, confirmed his plans Monday in a Seattle Times interview. He said he expects to retain his position as board chair of The Seattle Times Co.

“My mantra is that good content and useful content is what you need to attract an audience, and you need to attract an audience if you’re going to get revenue and get paid for what you do,” Blethen said. “And you know, I think right now we’re putting out a really, really, really good newspaper.”

Blethen, the newspaper’s seventh publisher, led The Times as it won nine Pulitzer Prizes, including one awarded in 2020 for the paper’s coverage of mistakes by Boeing leading to two 737 MAX crashes. He has also seen it through difficult lows, including the Great Recession, an industrywide contraction and a seven-week strike by Seattle Times workers that began in 2000.

Alan Fisco, the company’s president and chief financial officer, will be named CEO when Blethen steps down, Blethen wrote in a message to employees sent Monday afternoon. Blethen declined to share his preference for a successor as publisher, but he said he would like it to be a member of the Blethen family.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

6h ago

Man injured, woman arrested in East York stabbing
Man injured, woman arrested in East York stabbing

A man is injured and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in East York. Toronto police were called to four-storey apartment building on Mortimer Avenue near Woodbine Avenue just after 1 p.m....

31m ago

2 arrested while washing stolen car in Hamilton
2 arrested while washing stolen car in Hamilton

Hamilton Police allege a couple of clean freaks were involved in some dirty business. Officers arrested a man and woman on Sunday, May 5, while they were cleaning a stolen vehicle at a car wash in the...

2h ago

New trial at SickKids explores how diabetes drug may help multiple sclerosis patients
New trial at SickKids explores how diabetes drug may help multiple sclerosis patients

More than 97,000 Canadians have multiple sclerosis (MS) and the country is among those with the highest number of cases in the world. Unlike other neurological conditions, MS tends to develop in younger...

11m ago

Top Stories

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

6h ago

Man injured, woman arrested in East York stabbing
Man injured, woman arrested in East York stabbing

A man is injured and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in East York. Toronto police were called to four-storey apartment building on Mortimer Avenue near Woodbine Avenue just after 1 p.m....

31m ago

2 arrested while washing stolen car in Hamilton
2 arrested while washing stolen car in Hamilton

Hamilton Police allege a couple of clean freaks were involved in some dirty business. Officers arrested a man and woman on Sunday, May 5, while they were cleaning a stolen vehicle at a car wash in the...

2h ago

New trial at SickKids explores how diabetes drug may help multiple sclerosis patients
New trial at SickKids explores how diabetes drug may help multiple sclerosis patients

More than 97,000 Canadians have multiple sclerosis (MS) and the country is among those with the highest number of cases in the world. Unlike other neurological conditions, MS tends to develop in younger...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella

The recall affects all sizes of Sunchips Harvest Cheddar Flavoured Multigrain Snacks and of Munchies Original Snack Mix.

3h ago

0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.

22h ago

2:53
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?

People who use wheelchairs to get around point out a glaring example of how Ontario is nowhere near its goal to be “fully accessible” by 2025.
2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.

23h ago

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

23h ago

More Videos