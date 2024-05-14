S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets climb

A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district is shown on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 14, 2024 11:37 am.

Last Updated May 14, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the utility and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.05 points at 22,237.12.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 16.74 points at 39,448.25. The S&P 500 index was up 7.58 points at 5,229.00, while the Nasdaq composite was up 67.50 points at 16,455.74.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.28 cents US compared with 73.14 cents US on Monday.

The June crude oil contract was down US$1.05 at US$78.07 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US$2.39 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$15.20 at US$2,358.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 19 cents at US$4.95 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD) 

The Canadian Press

