Spy agency CSIS reveals 24 harassment investigations in annual report

Two Canadian Security Intelligence Service surveillance officers pose for a photograph in Vancouver on Oct. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 14, 2024 4:55 pm.

Last Updated May 14, 2024 4:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada’s spy agency says in its annual public report that it dealt with 24 harassment investigations last year involving complaints by its staff.

But the chief human resources officer for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service says the number of investigations shouldn’t be used to criticise the agency, and they instead show more employees are placing “faith and confidence in CSIS’ internal grievance process.”

Renée de Bellefeuille says in the report issued last week that the number of investigations indicates advancements to improve workplace culture at CSIS.

She says they were bolstered by the announcement of an independent ombudsperson’s office in December “to openly discuss workplace-related issues or concerns.”

That commitment by CSIS director David Vigneault was made at a town hall meeting for all staff to discuss an investigation by The Canadian Press that described allegations of sexual assault, harassment and bullying in the agency’s B.C. office.

One officer said she was raped nine times by a senior officer while on surveillance missions.

She and a colleague, who said she was also sexually assaulted by the same senior officer, launched lawsuits against the agency claiming harassment, saying they lacked faith in the CSIS grievance process.

The lawsuit by the officer who says she was raped was dismissed by the B.C. Supreme Court on the grounds that she had not exhausted the internal CSIS process, while the other officer’s lawsuit had not received a response. 

Bellefeuille does not say how or if the 24 harassment investigations last year were resolved, and CSIS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Culture change takes time, but I truly believe that we are making great strides towards the right path to becoming an organization that truly supports and respects all employees,” she says in the report.

“Our employees and the citizens we serve deserve nothing less.”

In the public report, Vigneault refers to the investigation by The Canadian Press and says it “was not taken lightly.”

He says CSIS will publish an annual report “outlining incidents of harassment and wrongdoing at CSIS to ensure Canadians can hold us accountable.”

“We are determined to address any such allegations as they are brought to our attention, and in doing so, create a workplace that is respectful, safe, inclusive and ensures our valued employees can continue to protect Canada and Canadians,” he says.

Vigneault first committed to creating the ombudsperson’s office and the annual harassment report at the town hall meeting for the agency’s 3,000-plus staff in December.

The annual report says CSIS produced 2,329 intelligence products last year and conducted 147 “engagement activities,” including meetings with government, community organizations and other agencies, up 30 per cent from 2022.

It says it gave 122 briefings to elected officials, an increase of 31 per cent between 2022 and last year. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning
Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa has announced that she will be resigning from her role as of this December. She was first appointed to to lead Toronto Public Health in 2017 and...

1h ago

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

7h ago

Victim threatened with deportation, bilked of nearly $100K in elaborate phone scam: Peel police
Victim threatened with deportation, bilked of nearly $100K in elaborate phone scam: Peel police

Peel Regional Police have arrested a suspect in an elaborate phone scam targeting the Asian community that saw one victim allegedly bilked out of nearly $100,000 after being threatened with deportation...

1h ago

TTC seasonal bus routes to popular Toronto parks, attractions back in service
TTC seasonal bus routes to popular Toronto parks, attractions back in service

The TTC is bringing back its seasonal bus routes that will bring transit riders to popular attractions and parks across Toronto. The 200-series routes can be spotted with distinctive white and pink...

32m ago

Top Stories

Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning
Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa has announced that she will be resigning from her role as of this December. She was first appointed to to lead Toronto Public Health in 2017 and...

1h ago

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

7h ago

Victim threatened with deportation, bilked of nearly $100K in elaborate phone scam: Peel police
Victim threatened with deportation, bilked of nearly $100K in elaborate phone scam: Peel police

Peel Regional Police have arrested a suspect in an elaborate phone scam targeting the Asian community that saw one victim allegedly bilked out of nearly $100,000 after being threatened with deportation...

1h ago

TTC seasonal bus routes to popular Toronto parks, attractions back in service
TTC seasonal bus routes to popular Toronto parks, attractions back in service

The TTC is bringing back its seasonal bus routes that will bring transit riders to popular attractions and parks across Toronto. The 200-series routes can be spotted with distinctive white and pink...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella

The recall affects all sizes of Sunchips Harvest Cheddar Flavoured Multigrain Snacks and of Munchies Original Snack Mix.

5h ago

0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.

23h ago

2:53
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?

People who use wheelchairs to get around point out a glaring example of how Ontario is nowhere near its goal to be “fully accessible” by 2025.
2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.
2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

More Videos