Man injured, woman arrested in East York stabbing

Toronto police at the scene of a stabbing on Mortimer Avenue near Woodbine Avenue on May 14, 2024
Toronto police at the scene of a stabbing on Mortimer Avenue near Woodbine Avenue on May 14, 2024. (James Tumelty/CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted May 14, 2024 2:48 pm.

Last Updated May 14, 2024 3:03 pm.

A man is injured and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in East York.

Toronto police were called to four-storey apartment building on Mortimer Avenue near Woodbine Avenue just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a man was slashed in the arm with an edged weapon and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested a 20-year-old woman at the scene. There is no word yet on charges.

It’s not yet known what led to the stabbing, and police haven’t said if the two people knew each other.

