Stock market today: Asian shares mixed in muted trading after Wall Street barely budges

Currency traders work near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Asian shares were mixed in muted trading Tuesday, after U.S. stock indexes drifted to a mixed finish.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

By Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Posted May 14, 2024 3:02 am.

Last Updated May 14, 2024 3:12 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed in muted trading Tuesday after U.S. stock indexes were little changed ahead of the release of inflation data.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.3% to 38,287.41. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.4% to 7,723.10. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.2% to 2,731.62.

Chinese markets were flat ahead of an expected announcement by the Biden administration on raising tariffs on imports from China. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped less than 0.1% to 19,096.65, while the Shanghai Composite also lost less than 0.1%, to 3,147.54.

Investors were watching for indicators on inflation to gauge the direction of economic growth, as well as the strength of the dollar.

“Today marks a significant day for both Germany and the U.S.A. as they are set to unveil crucial economic data,” said Luca Santos, market analyst at ACY Securities, referring to consumer price data from Germany and producer costs in the U.S.

“Despite their different focuses, both indices offer insights into how inflation is shaping society,” said Santos.

On Monday, the S&P 500 edged down less than 0.1%, to 5,221.42 after flipping between small gains and losses through the day. It remains within 0.6% of its record set at the end of March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% to 39,431.51, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%, to 16,338.24.

Biopharmaceutical company Incyte jumped 8.6% after saying it would buy back up to $2 billion of its stock. It’s the latest big company to say it’s returning cash to shareholders through such purchases, which boost the amount of earnings that each remaining share is entitled to.

GameStop soared 74.4% in a swing reminiscent of its maniacal moves from three years ago, when hordes of smaller-pocketed investors sent the stock’s price way above what many professional investors considered rational.

Stocks have broadly rallied this month following a rough April on revived hopes that inflation may ease enough to convince the Federal Reserve to cut its main interest rate later this year. A key test for those hopes will arrive Wednesday, when the U.S. government offers the latest monthly update on inflation that households are feeling across the country.

Other reports this week include updates on inflation that wholesalers are seeing and sales at U.S. retailers. They could show whether fears are warranted about a worst-case scenario for the country, where stubbornly high inflation forms a devastating combination with a stagnating economy.

Hopes have climbed that the economy can avoid what’s called “stagflation” and hit the bull’s eye where it cools enough to get inflation under control but stays sturdy enough to avoid a bad recession. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also gave financial markets comfort when he recently said the Fed remains closer to cutting rates than to raising them, even if inflation has remained hotter than forecast so far this year.

A stream of stronger-than-expected reports on U.S. corporate profits has helped support the market. Companies in the S&P 500 are on track to report growth of 5.4% for their earnings per share in the first three months of the year versus a year earlier, according to FactSet. That would be the best growth in nearly two years.

Earnings season has nearly finished, and reports are already in for more than 90% of companies in the S&P 500. But this upcoming week includes Walmart and several other big names. They could offer more detail about how U.S. households are faring.

Worries have been rising about cracks showing in spending by U.S. consumers, which has been one of the bedrocks keeping the economy out of a recession. Lower-income households appear to be under particularly heavy strain amid still-high inflation.

The Biden administration is expected to announce this week that it will raise tariffs on electric vehicles, semiconductors, solar equipment, and medical supplies imported from China, according to people familiar with the plan. Tariffs on electric vehicles, in particular, could quadruple to 100%.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 12 cents to $79.24 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 12 cents to $83.48 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 156.42 Japanese yen from 156.21 yen. The euro cost $1.0789, down from $1.0790.

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press



Mississauga mayoral presumed frontrunner declines to attend all future debates
Mississauga mayoral presumed frontrunner declines to attend all future debates

Opponents and voters were left disappointed Monday night as hours before a housing debate, set to feature the top three Mississauga mayoral candidates, one of the frontrunners dropped out. Carolyn Parrish...

4h ago

TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George
TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George

TTC service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth has resumed between St. George and Broadview stations after the subway shut down following a hydraulic oil spill. Around 7 a.m., trains stopped running between the...

7h ago

Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says
Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says

A prominent criminal defence lawyer is calling on the federal government to take another look at its laws on breathalyzers to add safeguards for minorities. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

13h ago

Toronto's Natalie Spooner injured in Game 3 loss to Minnesota
Toronto's Natalie Spooner injured in Game 3 loss to Minnesota

Toronto's PWHL team missed a chance to sweep Minnesota on Monday, but the bigger loss was an injury to their top scorer. Natalie Spooner was injured on a hit in the third period of Game 3 against Minnesota...

3h ago

0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.

10h ago

2:53
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?

People who use wheelchairs to get around point out a glaring example of how Ontario is nowhere near its goal to be "fully accessible" by 2025.

14h ago

2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.

11h ago

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

11h ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.
