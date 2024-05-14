The Latest: Caitlin Clark makes her WNBA regular-season debut for the Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark warms up before playing against the Connecticut Sun, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 14, 2024 6:31 pm.

Last Updated May 14, 2024 7:13 pm.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The latest on Caitlin Clark’s WNBA regular-season debut (all times local):

___

Clark arrives for WNBA debut

Clark, dressed in all black, was all smiles as she arrived at the arena about two hours ahead of tipoff.

___

Wait, did Kate Martin call next?

Sure, Clark’s garnering most of the attention. But it’s former Iowa teammate Kate Martin who sportsbooks believe could get the first championship ring.

Martin and the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces are +100 favorites to threepeat this season, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Martin was drafted 18th overall by the Aces in April.

___

Betting odds on Clark to win Rookie of the Year

There is almost no betting value on Clark to win Rookie of the Year.

She was -750 at BetMGM Sportsbook last week. Angel Reese was at +3000.

There is, however, money to be made on a Fever championship. The heavy money on the Fever caused them to go from +2500 to win the championship to +1800.

___

Sun planning ‘super aggressive’ defense vs Clark

Connecticut players say they have a plan to limit Clark in her WNBA debut.

DiJonai Carrington is expected to draw the primary defensive assignment and says the idea is to be physical and make Clark work hard for every point she gets and stay on her for 94 feet.

“The first shot that she gets can’t be a wide open 3, you know what I mean?” Carrington said. “It has to be tough. And then eventually she might get one. But it’s going to be after she sees three or four that don’t go down. You know what I mean? So if you make your first few shots, the basket gets really big for you. So we definitely have to come out being super aggressive in getting her off her spots.”

___

No surprise, Clark’s debut is a sellout

Connecticut sold 8,910 tickets for Tuesday’s game, the first sellout of a season opener for the Sun since the team played its inaugural game at Mohegan Sun Arena in 2003 after moving from Orlando.

The Sun lost that game 82-73 to the Los Angeles Sparks, who were led by Lisa Leslie’s 18 points and 10 rebounds.

___

Clark’s preseason is over. Now, the real play begins

Clark had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the Fever’s final preseason game last week.

They beat the Atlanta Dream 83-80, with Clark playing 31 minutes.

The Fever had to open the third deck of their home arena to seat all of the fans who came out to watch.

That was after Clark scored 21 in her preseason debut, a 79-76 loss to the Dallas Wings.

___

With Paris roster still TBD, US women’s basketball watching Clark closely

Caitlin Clark’s hopes of playing in the Paris Games will depend on her early play in the WNBA.

The U.S. women’s roster for the Olympics in July won’t be determined before June 1. Unable to attend the U.S. training camp last month, Clark will have the start of her WNBA career to show the U.S. women’s basketball selection committee whether she deserves a spot on the team. Selection committee chair Jennifer Rizzotti said she’ll be watching.

“You always want to introduce new players into the pool whether it’s for now or the future,” Rizzotti told The Associated Press. “We stick to our principles of talent, obviously, positional fit, loyalty and experience. It’s got to be a combination of an entire body of work. It’s still not going to be fair to some people.”

___

The WNBA is soaring to new heights

The WNBA is working behind the scenes to organize charter flights for its teams — and players are pumped.

The league announced last week its athletes will be flying charter this season.

That means no more commercial security lines, bodyguards in public spaces, cramped legroom or layovers for the professional athletes who have been lobbying for better travel long before Clark’s celebrity brought newfound interest to the league.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

10h ago

Multi-vehicle crash reported on the Gardiner Expressway at York
Multi-vehicle crash reported on the Gardiner Expressway at York

Traffic delays are expected after a multi-vehicle crash was reported on the Gardiner Expressway at York Street in the eastbound lanes Tuesday evening. Police were called to the expressway just before...

2h ago

Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls at community centre pool
Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls at community centre pool

A Toronto man is facing charges after police allege he sexually assaulted two girls while they were swimming at the Birchmount Community Centre last Saturday. Officers were called to the community centre...

3h ago

Victim threatened with deportation, bilked of nearly $100K in elaborate phone scam: Peel police
Victim threatened with deportation, bilked of nearly $100K in elaborate phone scam: Peel police

Peel Regional Police have arrested a suspect in an elaborate phone scam targeting the Asian community that saw one victim allegedly bilked out of nearly $100,000 after being threatened with deportation...

4h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

10h ago

Multi-vehicle crash reported on the Gardiner Expressway at York
Multi-vehicle crash reported on the Gardiner Expressway at York

Traffic delays are expected after a multi-vehicle crash was reported on the Gardiner Expressway at York Street in the eastbound lanes Tuesday evening. Police were called to the expressway just before...

2h ago

Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls at community centre pool
Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls at community centre pool

A Toronto man is facing charges after police allege he sexually assaulted two girls while they were swimming at the Birchmount Community Centre last Saturday. Officers were called to the community centre...

3h ago

Victim threatened with deportation, bilked of nearly $100K in elaborate phone scam: Peel police
Victim threatened with deportation, bilked of nearly $100K in elaborate phone scam: Peel police

Peel Regional Police have arrested a suspect in an elaborate phone scam targeting the Asian community that saw one victim allegedly bilked out of nearly $100,000 after being threatened with deportation...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella

The recall affects all sizes of Sunchips Harvest Cheddar Flavoured Multigrain Snacks and of Munchies Original Snack Mix.

8h ago

2:33
Severe storms expected north of Toronto
Severe storms expected north of Toronto

Heavy rain is expected during severe storms Monday night north of Toronto. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.
2:53
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?

People who use wheelchairs to get around point out a glaring example of how Ontario is nowhere near its goal to be “fully accessible” by 2025.
2:21
Rain on the way to start the week
Rain on the way to start the week

Rain showers and a few thunderstorms are possible for Monday as southerly winds help boost temperatures.

More Videos