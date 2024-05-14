The Rev. William Lawson, Texas civil rights leader who worked with Martin Luther King Jr, dies at 95

The Rev. William Lawson speaks during a funeral service for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church, June 9, 2020, in Houston. Rev. Lawson, a longtime pastor and civil rights leader who helped desegregate Houston and worked with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement, has died. He was 95. Lawson’s longtime church, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, announced on its website that he had died on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Pool) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted May 14, 2024 5:09 pm.

Last Updated May 14, 2024 5:27 pm.

HOUSTON (AP) — The Rev. William “Bill” Lawson, a longtime pastor and civil rights leader who helped desegregate Houston and worked with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement, has died. He was 95.

Lawson’s longtime church, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in that Texas city, announced on its website that he had died on Tuesday.

“He has completed his time of service here on earth and is now enjoying eternal rest,” the church said in its announcement.

Lawson founded Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in 1962 and served as its pastor for 42 years before retiring in 2004. He was known as “Houston’s Pastor” and remained active in his church and the community after retirement.

He worked with King during the civil rights movement by setting up the local office of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the civil rights organization that was led by King.

During an interview in 2021 with his daughter Melanie Lawson, an anchor with KTRK in Houston, William Lawson recalled how he offered to play host to King at his church when others would not after the FBI wrongly accused King of being a communist.

“I told his staff I don’t have a big church. But he’s perfectly welcomed to come to my church and he came to Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church and he preached there,” Lawson said.

Both men remained close friends until King’s assassination in 1968.

Community leaders in Houston praised Lawson and his legacy on Tuesday.

“He is one of the reasons why our city is so great. He helped us during the period of civil rights and social justice,” Mayor John Whitmire said. “Houston benefited from his leadership, his character.”

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis said although Houston mourns his loss, “we celebrate a legacy that will guide us for generations to come.”

Memorial services celebrating Lawson’s life were set to be held at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church on May 23 and May 24.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

9h ago

Multi-vehicle crash reported on the Gardiner Expressway at York
Multi-vehicle crash reported on the Gardiner Expressway at York

Traffic delays are expected after a multi-vehicle crash was reported on the Gardiner Expressway at York Street in the eastbound lanes Tuesday evening. Police were called to the expressway just before...

25m ago

Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls at community centre pool
Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls at community centre pool

A Toronto man is facing charges after police allege he sexually assaulted two girls while they were swimming at the Birchmount Community Centre last Saturday. Officers were called to the community centre...

1h ago

Victim threatened with deportation, bilked of nearly $100K in elaborate phone scam: Peel police
Victim threatened with deportation, bilked of nearly $100K in elaborate phone scam: Peel police

Peel Regional Police have arrested a suspect in an elaborate phone scam targeting the Asian community that saw one victim allegedly bilked out of nearly $100,000 after being threatened with deportation...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

9h ago

Multi-vehicle crash reported on the Gardiner Expressway at York
Multi-vehicle crash reported on the Gardiner Expressway at York

Traffic delays are expected after a multi-vehicle crash was reported on the Gardiner Expressway at York Street in the eastbound lanes Tuesday evening. Police were called to the expressway just before...

25m ago

Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls at community centre pool
Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls at community centre pool

A Toronto man is facing charges after police allege he sexually assaulted two girls while they were swimming at the Birchmount Community Centre last Saturday. Officers were called to the community centre...

1h ago

Victim threatened with deportation, bilked of nearly $100K in elaborate phone scam: Peel police
Victim threatened with deportation, bilked of nearly $100K in elaborate phone scam: Peel police

Peel Regional Police have arrested a suspect in an elaborate phone scam targeting the Asian community that saw one victim allegedly bilked out of nearly $100,000 after being threatened with deportation...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella

The recall affects all sizes of Sunchips Harvest Cheddar Flavoured Multigrain Snacks and of Munchies Original Snack Mix.

6h ago

0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.
2:53
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?

People who use wheelchairs to get around point out a glaring example of how Ontario is nowhere near its goal to be “fully accessible” by 2025.
2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.
2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

More Videos