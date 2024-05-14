Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls at community centre pool

MD Abdul Karim, 34, of Toronto, is facing two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference. Toronto Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 14, 2024 5:03 pm.

A Toronto man is facing charges after police allege he sexually assaulted two girls while they were swimming at the Birchmount Community Centre last Saturday.

Officers were called to the community centre in the Birchmount and Danforth area for reports of a sexual assault.

Investigators allege the suspect attended the pool for a public swim, where he approached the two girls and sexually assaulted them.

Police attended and the man was arrested at the scene.

MD Abdul Karim, 34, of Toronto, is facing two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

