Trial for final wrongful death suit in Astroworld concert crowd crush is set for September

FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld music festival at NRG Park, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. The one remaining wrongful death lawsuit filed after 10 people were killed during a deadly crowd crush at the 2021 Astroworld music festival has been set for trial in civil court in September, a judge said Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) 2021 Invision

By Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

Posted May 14, 2024 12:54 pm.

Last Updated May 14, 2024 12:56 pm.

HOUSTON (AP) — The one remaining wrongful death lawsuit filed after 10 people were killed during a deadly crowd crush at the 2021 Astroworld music festival has been set for trial in civil court in September, a judge said Tuesday.

State District Judge Kristen Hawkins scheduled jury selection to begin on Sept. 10 in the lawsuit filed by the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest person killed during the concert by rap superstar Travis Scott.

If the lawsuit filed by Blount’s family goes to trial, it would be the first civil case stemming from the deadly concert that will go before a jury.

Blount’s family is suing Scott, Live Nation, the festival’s promoter and the world’s largest live entertainment company, and other companies and individuals connected to the event, including Apple Inc., which livestreamed the concert.

During a court hearing Tuesday, lawyers for Blount’s family had asked Hawkins if the trial could be held sooner But Hawkins said various legal and logistical issues made it unlikely the case could be tried before September.

Scott West, one of the lawyers for Blount’s family, told Hawkins they still planned to depose Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino before the trial.

Attorneys for Live Nation have fought efforts to have Rapino questioned on what he knew about the festival, arguing he didn’t have any unique knowledge about the event. But plaintiffs’ attorneys have argued Rapino had a hands-on role in booking Scott for the festival, was focused on ticket sales and capacity and also sent an email hours after the deadly concert saying that “if 5 died we would cancel” the second day of the festival. The second day was later canceled.

Neal Manne, an attorney for Live Nation, said he hopes an agreement regarding Rapino’s deposition can be worked out but he might still appeal the issue to the Texas Supreme Court.

The lawsuit filed by Blount’s family is one of 10 wrongful death civil suits filed after the deadly concert.

Last week, lawyers had announced that the other nine wrongful death lawsuits had been settled. Terms of the settlements were confidential. Attorneys in the case have been limited in what they can say outside of court hearings because of a gag order in the case.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of 23-year-old Houston resident Madison Dubiski had been set to go to trial last week. But it was settled before jury selection began.

About 2,400 injury cases filed after the deadly concert also remain pending. More than 4,000 plaintiffs had filed hundreds of lawsuits after the Astroworld crowd crush.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Hawkins scheduled the first trial related to the injury cases for Oct. 15. That trial will focus on seven injury cases.

“There will be a range of degrees of injuries,” West said about the trial related to the injury cases.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs have alleged in court filings that the deaths and hundreds of injuries at the concert were caused by negligent planning and a lack of concern over capacity and safety at the event.

Those killed ranged in age from 9 to 27. They died from compression asphyxia, which an expert likened to being crushed by a car.

Scott, Live Nation and the others who’ve been sued have denied these claims, saying safety was their No. 1 concern. They said what happened could not have been foreseen.

After a police investigation, a grand jury last year declined to indict Scott, along with five others connected to the festival.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?
Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?

The annual Top 100 list of Canada's Best Restaurants has been released, and while Montreal took the coveted number-one spot this year, Toronto dining spots were featured a ton. Montreal's Mon Lapin,...

5h ago

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

4h ago

2 arrested while washing stolen car in Hamilton
2 arrested while washing stolen car in Hamilton

Hamilton Police allege a couple of clean freaks were involved in some dirty business. Officers arrested a man and woman on Sunday, May 5, while they were cleaning a stolen vehicle at a car wash in the...

1h ago

New trial at SickKids explores how diabetes drug may help multiple sclerosis patients
New trial at SickKids explores how diabetes drug may help multiple sclerosis patients

More than 97,000 Canadians have multiple sclerosis (MS) and the country is among those with the highest number of cases in the world. Unlike other neurological conditions, MS tends to develop in younger...

28m ago

Top Stories

Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?
Here's the list of Canada's 100 best restaurants in 2024. Which Toronto spots made the cut?

The annual Top 100 list of Canada's Best Restaurants has been released, and while Montreal took the coveted number-one spot this year, Toronto dining spots were featured a ton. Montreal's Mon Lapin,...

5h ago

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

4h ago

2 arrested while washing stolen car in Hamilton
2 arrested while washing stolen car in Hamilton

Hamilton Police allege a couple of clean freaks were involved in some dirty business. Officers arrested a man and woman on Sunday, May 5, while they were cleaning a stolen vehicle at a car wash in the...

1h ago

New trial at SickKids explores how diabetes drug may help multiple sclerosis patients
New trial at SickKids explores how diabetes drug may help multiple sclerosis patients

More than 97,000 Canadians have multiple sclerosis (MS) and the country is among those with the highest number of cases in the world. Unlike other neurological conditions, MS tends to develop in younger...

28m ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.

20h ago

2:53
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?

People who use wheelchairs to get around point out a glaring example of how Ontario is nowhere near its goal to be “fully accessible” by 2025.
2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.

22h ago

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

22h ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.
More Videos