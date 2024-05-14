TTC seasonal bus routes to popular Toronto parks, attractions back in service

A TTC bus is seen at the Danforth carhouse.
A TTC bus is seen at the Danforth carhouse. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 14, 2024 4:31 pm.

The TTC is bringing back its seasonal bus routes that will bring transit riders to popular attractions and parks across Toronto.

The 200-series routes can be spotted with distinctive white and pink branding on maps, station signage and stop poles.

The 200 Toronto Zoo bus will take customers to and from the Rouge Hill GO station via Port Union Road and Sheppard Avenue East which operates every 20 minutes on weekends and holidays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. as well as weeknights from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Starting on June 23, the weekday service will increase to every 20 minutes running from morning until 8 p.m.

In addition to the Zoo service, the 201 Bluffer’s Park and 202 Cherry Beach routes are offering transit to the east-end beaches.

Bluffer’s Park will be a weekend service running every 15 minutes from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting from Kennedy Station.

The Cherry Beach route will run from Bay Street outside Union Station every 30 minutes on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., every 20 minutes on weeknights from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends, every 20 minutes from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

And in June, the 203 High Park route will return to provide weekend and holiday service to the High Park area.

For more information on the routes, you can find all the details on the TTC website.

