US-Audiobooks-Top-10

By The Associated Press

Posted May 14, 2024 3:06 pm.

Last Updated May 14, 2024 3:13 pm.

Nonfiction

1. Bits and Pieces by Whoopi Goldberg, narrated by the author (Blackstone Publishing)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

4. The End of Everything by Victor Davis Hanson, narrated by Bob Souer (Basic Books)

5. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

6. When I Was Your Age by Kenan Thompson, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

7. The Algebra of Wealth by Scott Galloway, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. Coming Home by Brittney Griner and Michelle Burford – contributor, narrated by Andia Winslow and Brittney Griner (Random House Audio)

10. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson, narrated by Will Patton and the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

3. Funny Story by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

4. The 24th Hour by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro, narrated by January LaVoy (Little, Brown & Company)

5. The Accidental Dating Experiment by Lauren Blakely, performed by Andi Arndt and Jacob Morgan (Audible Originals)

6. The Idea of You by Robinne Lee, narrated by the author (Tantor Audio)

7. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

8. George Orwell’s 1984 by George Orwell and Joe White – adaptation, performed by Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Scott, Tom Hardy, Chukwudi Iwuji, Romesh Ranganathan, Natasia Demetriou, Francesca Mills, Alex Lawther and Katie Leung (Audible Original)

9. A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Amanda Leigh Cobb (Recorded Books)

10. A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Stina Nielsen (Recorded Books, Inc.)

The Associated Press

