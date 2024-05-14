Vermont Legislature passes one of the strongest data privacy measures in the country

By Lisa Rathke, The Associated Press

Posted May 14, 2024 4:13 pm.

Last Updated May 14, 2024 4:26 pm.

The Democrat-controlled Vermont legislature has passed one of the strongest data privacy measures in the country aimed at cracking down on companies’ use of online personal data, which would let consumers file civil lawsuits against companies that break certain privacy rules.

However, Republican Gov. Phil Scott has concerns about how part of the legislation could affect small businesses. He hasn’t seen the final bill that passed early Saturday before the Legislature adjourned. He will make a decision once he’s had a chance to review it, his spokesperson Jason Maulucci said Tuesday.

The bill prohibits the sale of sensitive data, such as social security and drivers’ license numbers, financial or health information. It also sets meaningful limits on the amount of personal data that companies can collect and use, according to the nonprofit Electronic Privacy Information Center based in Washington, D.C.

More than a dozen states have comprehensive data privacy laws. Vermont’s is “among the strongest, if not the strongest” in the country, said Caitriona Fitzgerald, deputy director of EPIC.

State Rep. Monique Priestley, a Democrat and a sponsor of the bill, told colleagues Friday night that without thoughtful and comprehensive measures, gaps can be exploited, undermining the protections legislators were seeking.

“At a time when everything we do and everything we are is monetized in a surveillance economy, the urgency of this moment cannot be overstated,” she said, according to EPIC.

A big step in the legislation is allowing consumers to sue, which Fitzgerald said has been the most effective way to ensure that companies comply with privacy laws. State attorneys general do not have the resources to enforce these privacy regulations, Fitzgerald said.

If there is a violation and a person wants to sue, the company has 60 days to remedy that problem, Priestley said Tuesday. The governor has been concerned about the private right of action and what it could mean for Vermont small businesses and “mom and pop” shops, his spokesperson said.

Legislators decided to limit that action to violations by data brokers, which are companies that make a majority of their revenue selling data, as well as large data holders, which are companies processing data from 100,000 Vermonters or more a year, Priestley said.

“The biggest feedback we were getting is that this would catch small businesses before they’re ready basically. We haven’t had any data privacy policies in place, so they really need to learn what good data standards,” she said. “But the big companies, they already know.”

The bill also includes parts of previous legislation aimed at protecting children.

“What’s left is really a product and safety liability bill as far as minimizing addictive features and things like that,” Priestley said.

The passage of Vermont’s legislation came the week after Maryland’s governor signed two measures into law aimed at better protecting personal data online from Big Tech, including a bill to try to create limits on information collected on children. The other Maryland law will create consumer protections and rights as well as disclosure obligations relating to online personal data controlled or processed by certain entities that conduct business in Maryland or provide services or products that are targeted to residents of the state.

Much of Vermont’s bill, if signed by the governor, would go into effect in 2025. The ability for consumers to sue wouldn’t take effect until 2026 and would sunset in 2028, with a study to look at its effectiveness and risks, Priestley said.

___

AP reporter Brian Witte contributed to this report from Annapolis, Maryland.

Lisa Rathke, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning
Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa has announced that she will be resigning from her role as of this December. She was first appointed to to lead Toronto Public Health in 2017 and...

1h ago

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

7h ago

Victim threatened with deportation, bilked of nearly $100K in elaborate phone scam: Peel police
Victim threatened with deportation, bilked of nearly $100K in elaborate phone scam: Peel police

Peel Regional Police have arrested a suspect in an elaborate phone scam targeting the Asian community that saw one victim allegedly bilked out of nearly $100,000 after being threatened with deportation...

1h ago

TTC seasonal bus routes to popular Toronto parks, attractions back in service
TTC seasonal bus routes to popular Toronto parks, attractions back in service

The TTC is bringing back its seasonal bus routes that will bring transit riders to popular attractions and parks across Toronto. The 200-series routes can be spotted with distinctive white and pink...

32m ago

