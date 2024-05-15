3 arrested in armed jewellery store robberies at Mississauga malls

Three people have been arrested, and others remain wanted, following a two-day jewellery store robbery spree at separate malls in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police said.

The first alleged robbery happened on May 9 at Erin Mills Town Centre when six suspects attended a jewellery store inside the Mississauga mall armed with hammers. According to police, the suspects smashed several display cases and removed a large quantity of jewellery.

Police said the group escaped in a vehicle reported stolen in Toronto.

A day later, on May 10, police were on patrol inside Square One Shopping Centre when five suspects targeted another jewellery store. Armed with hammers, they allegedly smashed display cases and fled with high-value items.

“As the suspects tried to flee, they were intercepted by officers and by security, and three individuals have been taken into custody,” said Const. Tyler Bell-Morena.

Two other suspects remain wanted, and police recovered a large amount of jewellery along with some of the weapons used. The stolen vehicle used in the robberies was also located, and no physical injuries were reported in either mall robbery.

On Wednesday, police said 18-year-old Gerald Walker and 20-year-old Tejpal Toor, both of Toronto, have been charged with two counts each of robbery, wearing a disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime.

A 17-year-old from Toronto faces the same offences. This young person was not identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

The three accused were held on bail, and police anticipate additional charges.