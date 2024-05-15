3 arrested in armed jewellery store robberies at Mississauga malls

Peel police
A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 15, 2024 8:18 am.

Last Updated May 15, 2024 8:31 am.

Three people have been arrested, and others remain wanted, following a two-day jewellery store robbery spree at separate malls in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police said.

The first alleged robbery happened on May 9 at Erin Mills Town Centre when six suspects attended a jewellery store inside the Mississauga mall armed with hammers. According to police, the suspects smashed several display cases and removed a large quantity of jewellery.

Police said the group escaped in a vehicle reported stolen in Toronto.

A day later, on May 10, police were on patrol inside Square One Shopping Centre when five suspects targeted another jewellery store. Armed with hammers, they allegedly smashed display cases and fled with high-value items. 

“As the suspects tried to flee, they were intercepted by officers and by security, and three individuals have been taken into custody,” said Const. Tyler Bell-Morena.

Two other suspects remain wanted, and police recovered a large amount of jewellery along with some of the weapons used. The stolen vehicle used in the robberies was also located, and no physical injuries were reported in either mall robbery.

On Wednesday, police said 18-year-old Gerald Walker and 20-year-old Tejpal Toor, both of Toronto, have been charged with two counts each of robbery, wearing a disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime.

A 17-year-old from Toronto faces the same offences. This young person was not identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

The three accused were held on bail, and police anticipate additional charges.

Top Stories

Ontario to introduce legislation that increases penalties on impaired driving
Ontario to introduce legislation that increases penalties on impaired driving

Impaired driving could cost you a lifetime licence suspension if new measures proposed by the Ontario government are passed. In an effort to crack down on impaired driving, new legislation by the Ford...

3h ago

'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street
'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street

Ilda Martins lives on a small stretch of Roxton Road, off Dundas Street West, close to the bustling Ossington Avenue. "I love this neighbourhood. There's a lot to do, but with that comes big problems,"...

2h ago

Man critically injured in East York shooting
Man critically injured in East York shooting

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in East York, police said. Officers were called to the Cosburn Avenue and Cedarvale Avenue area near Stan Wadlow Park just after 3 a.m....

3h ago

Alert Ready emergency system to be tested in Ontario on Wednesday
Alert Ready emergency system to be tested in Ontario on Wednesday

Canada's national emergency alert system, Alert Ready, is scheduled to conduct a test in Ontario on Wednesday. Ontarians will receive a test alert on their cellphones, as well as through TV and radio...

1h ago

