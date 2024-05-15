A Dutch anti-Islam party is on the verge of forming the EU’s latest hard-right government

Chairman of the Dutch Freedom Party Geert Wilders speaks at the third Hungarian edition of the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC Hungary, in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, April 26, 2024. The two-day event is hosted from April 25 to 26 by the Center for Fundamental Rights of Hungary for the third consecutive year. (Zoltan Mathe/MTI via AP)

By Raf Casert, The Associated Press

Posted May 15, 2024 3:58 am.

Last Updated May 15, 2024 4:12 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders is on the verge of brokering a four-party coalition in the Netherlands six months after coming in first in national elections, opening the prospect that yet another European Union nation will veer toward the hard right weeks ahead of EU-wide elections.

Wilders has said he does not expect to become prime minister himself, because he remains too extreme for his coalition partners, but his Party for Freedom would be the driving force in a four-party coalition.

With hard right and populist parties now part of or leading a half dozen governments in the 27-nation bloc, they appear positioned to make gains in the June 6-9 EU polls.

“I hope we will get there. I think we will get there. I cannot see it going wrong,” Wilders told the broadcaster NOS early Wednesday after the four parties reached a deal on government financing, the last major stumbling bloc in the talks. It remains unclear who will become prime minister.

“That is still crucial. If you want a government to succeed, you need a prime minister that unites,” said Pieter Omtzigt, leader of the centrist New Social Contract party. Outgoing prime minister Mark Rutte’s center-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy and the populist Farmer Citizen Movement are also in the coalition talks.

Wilders’ Party for Freedom won 37 seats in the 150-seat lower house of the Dutch parliament, and the four parties combined hold a comfortable majority of 88 seats.

After two decades in the opposition, Wilders seemed to have a shot at leading a nation that long prided itself on its tolerant society, but he has stepped aside in the interests of pushing through most of his agenda.

From Finland to Croatia, hard-line right parties are part of European governing coalitions, and hard right prime ministers are leading Hungary, Slovakia and Italy.

Raf Casert, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC subway oil spill reinforces state-of-good-repair problems, more action needed: advocates
TTC subway oil spill reinforces state-of-good-repair problems, more action needed: advocates

The TTC board chair says Monday's hydraulic oil spill, the latest notable maintenance issue, will be discussed at Thursday's board meeting.

6h ago

Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning
Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa has announced that she will be resigning from her role as of this December. She was first appointed to to lead Toronto Public Health in 2017 and...

11h ago

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

19h ago

Man wanted in Toronto assault, break and enter investigation
Man wanted in Toronto assault, break and enter investigation

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in an assault investigation and a break and enter investigation. Officers responded to a call for a break and enter on May 6 around 10:30 p.m. in the Ellesmere...

8h ago

Top Stories

TTC subway oil spill reinforces state-of-good-repair problems, more action needed: advocates
TTC subway oil spill reinforces state-of-good-repair problems, more action needed: advocates

The TTC board chair says Monday's hydraulic oil spill, the latest notable maintenance issue, will be discussed at Thursday's board meeting.

6h ago

Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning
Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa has announced that she will be resigning from her role as of this December. She was first appointed to to lead Toronto Public Health in 2017 and...

11h ago

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

19h ago

Man wanted in Toronto assault, break and enter investigation
Man wanted in Toronto assault, break and enter investigation

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in an assault investigation and a break and enter investigation. Officers responded to a call for a break and enter on May 6 around 10:30 p.m. in the Ellesmere...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Warm but rainy end to the week in Toronto
Warm but rainy end to the week in Toronto

The temperatures will stay hovering around the 20 degree mark for the rest of the week, but heavy rain will put a damper on it. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

10h ago

2:37
Convicted car thieves in Ontario to face driving bans from a decade to life
Convicted car thieves in Ontario to face driving bans from a decade to life

The Ford government is cracking down on the record rate of auto thefts plaguing Ontario. The new legislation would see convicted car thieves lose their driver's licence for a decade to life. Shauna Hunt reports.

10h ago

0:34
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella

The recall affects all sizes of Sunchips Harvest Cheddar Flavoured Multigrain Snacks and of Munchies Original Snack Mix.

17h ago

2:33
Severe storms expected north of Toronto
Severe storms expected north of Toronto

Heavy rain is expected during severe storms Monday night north of Toronto. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.
More Videos