A small plane crashes in Montana, killing the pilot and a passenger
Posted May 15, 2024 1:58 pm.
Last Updated May 15, 2024 2:13 pm.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A single-engine airplane crashed in southeastern Montana, killing the pilot and the passenger, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.
The Piper PA-18 crashed near the town of Forsyth at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The cause was still under investigation.
Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton was not immediately available to comment Wednesday morning.
The Associated Press