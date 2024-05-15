All eyes are on Coppola in Cannes. Sound familiar?

FILE - Swiss actress Marthe Keller, from left, U.S. director Francis Ford Coppola "Gold Palms" winner for his film "The Conversation", Marie-Jose Nat with her prize of Feminine Interpretation, U.S. actor Jack Nicholson, best Men Interpretation and U.S. actor Tony Curtis, after the prize ceremony of the Cannes International Film Festival which ended on May 24, 1974 in Cannes, France. Coppola is back at Cannes with his latest film "Megalopolis." (AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy, File) AP1974

By Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Posted May 15, 2024 8:26 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2024 8:42 pm.

CANNES, France (AP) — Francis Ford Coppola on Thursday will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival a film on which he has risked everything, one that’s arriving clouded by rumors of production turmoil. Sound familiar?

On Thursday, Coppola’s self-financed opus “Megalopolis” will make its much-awaited premiere. Other films are debuting in Cannes with more fanfare and hype, but none has quite the curiosity of “Megalopolis,” the first film by the 85-year-old filmmaker in 13 years. Coppola put $120 million of his own money into it.

Forty-five years ago, something very similar played out when Coppola was toiling over the edit for “Apocalypse Now.” The movie’s infamous Philippines production, which would be documented by Coppola’s late wife, Eleanor, was already legend. The originally planned release in December 1977 had come and gone. Coppola had, himself, poured some $16 million into the $31 million budget for his Vietnam-set telling of Joseph Conrad’s “Heart of Darkness.”

“I was terrified. For one thing, I was on the hook for the whole budget personally — that’s why I came to own it,” Coppola said in 2019. “In addition, in those days interest was over 25, 27%. So it looked as though, especially given the controversy and all the bogus articles being written about a movie that no one knew anything about but were predicting it was ‘the heralded mess’ of that year, it looked as though I was never going to get out of the jeopardy I was in. I had kids, I was young. I had no family fortune behind me. I was scared stiff.”

Gilles Jacob, delegate general of Cannes, traveled to visit Coppola, hoping he could coax him into returning to the festival where the director’s “The Conversation” had won the Palme d’Or in 1974. In his book, “Citizen Cannes: The Man Behind the Cannes Film Festival,” Jacob recounted finding Coppola in the editing suite “beset by financial woes and struggling with 20 miles of film.”

By springtime 1979, Coppola had assembled an edit he screened in Los Angeles — much as he recently did “Megalopolis.” When Jacob got wind of the screening, he threw himself into securing it for that year’s Cannes.

“Already considered an event even before it had been shown, ‘Apocalypse Now’ would be the festival’s crowning glory,” Jacob wrote. He added: “Ultimately I knew it was Cannes’ setting — more than a match for his own megalomania — that would convince him to come.”

But Coppola wasn’t so sure. The film was unfinished, didn’t have credits yet and he still was unsure about the ending. But after some back-and-forth and debate about whether “Apocalypse Now” would screen in or out of competition, it was decided: It would screen as a “work in progress” — in competition.

At the premiere in Cannes, Coppola carried his daughter, Sofia, then 8, on his shoulders. The response to the film wasn’t immediately overwhelming.

“’Apocalypse Now,’ one of the most ballyhooed movies of the decade, got only a polite response at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday,” wrote the Herald Tribune.

At the press conference, Coppola was defensive about the bad press the film received and the attention given to its budget.

“Why is it that I, the first one to make a film about Vietnam, a film about morality, am so criticized when you can spend that much about a gorilla or a little jerk who flies around in the sky?” asked Coppola.

But “Apocalypse Now” would ultimately go down as one of Cannes’ most mythologized premieres. The president of the jury that year, French author Francoise Sagan, preferred another entry about war: “The Tin Drum,” Volker Schlondorff’s adaptation of the Günter Grass novel. The jury, split between the two, gave the Palme d’Or to both.

“Megalopolis,” too, will be premiering in competition on Thursday.

The day after the 1978 Cannes closing ceremony, Jacob recalled running into Coppola at the Carlton Hotel, just as he was leaving.

“A big, black limousine was about to drive off. The back door opened and Francis got out,” Jacob wrote. “He came up to me, held out his hand and, as he removed a big cigar from between his teeth, said, ‘I only received half a Palme d’Or.’”

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario
Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario

A test of Canada's national emergency alert system did not go as planned across Ontario on Wednesday. Ontarians were supposed to receive a test alert on their cellphones, as well as through TV and...

59m ago

Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering
Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering

Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Ontario Crypto King who went bankrupt and endured an alleged kidnapping, has been arrested and charged following a 16-month investigation. Pleterski's arrest was...

6h ago

Toronto police investigating reports of shots fired at 2 tow trucks in Scarborough
Toronto police investigating reports of shots fired at 2 tow trucks in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after gunshots were fired at two tow trucks at a plaza parking lot near Steeles Avenue East and Markham Road in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called...

4h ago

Kensington community rallying behind senior resident facing eviction
Kensington community rallying behind senior resident facing eviction

The Kensington community is working to rally around a 70-year-old resident who is being evicted for not being able to afford rent. Maria Santos has been living in the Kensington community for 30 years....

2h ago

Top Stories

Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario
Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario

A test of Canada's national emergency alert system did not go as planned across Ontario on Wednesday. Ontarians were supposed to receive a test alert on their cellphones, as well as through TV and...

59m ago

Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering
Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering

Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Ontario Crypto King who went bankrupt and endured an alleged kidnapping, has been arrested and charged following a 16-month investigation. Pleterski's arrest was...

6h ago

Toronto police investigating reports of shots fired at 2 tow trucks in Scarborough
Toronto police investigating reports of shots fired at 2 tow trucks in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after gunshots were fired at two tow trucks at a plaza parking lot near Steeles Avenue East and Markham Road in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called...

4h ago

Kensington community rallying behind senior resident facing eviction
Kensington community rallying behind senior resident facing eviction

The Kensington community is working to rally around a 70-year-old resident who is being evicted for not being able to afford rent. Maria Santos has been living in the Kensington community for 30 years....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread

Dog owners are being reminded that Canine Distemper is continuing to spread among wildlife, leaving raccoons and skunks wandering in a confused state. David Zura explains.

3h ago

7:42
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers

Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria discusses new measures being introduced by the Ford government which will see individuals convicted of impaired driving causing death handed a lifetime driving ban.

9h ago

2:04
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets

Residents who paid for permit parking on one Toronto street say they can't find spots to park. They say a recent decision by the city, which was intended to help, could instead make things much worse.

10h ago

1:33
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent

Strong not only placed first but they also walk away with one-million-dollars, the largest cash price in Canadian television history.

10h ago

1:12
Impaired drivers will see stricter penalties in Ontario
Impaired drivers will see stricter penalties in Ontario

New legislation will see anyone convicted of impaired driving causing death lose their license for life. As well anyone convicted of impaired driving will now have to install an ignition interlock device in their vehicle upon first offence.

10h ago

More Videos