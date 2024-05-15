An Afghan military helicopter crash in western Afghanistan kills at least 1 person, the Taliban say

By The Associated Press

Posted May 15, 2024 5:13 am.

Last Updated May 15, 2024 5:26 am.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An Afghan military helicopter crashed on Wednesday in Ghor province in western Afghanistan, killing at least one person, the Taliban defense ministry said.

The crash of the MI-17 was caused by a technical problem, according to a statement.

The helicopter was on a rescue mission after a vehicle carrying civilians plunged into a river near the city of Feroz Koh, the provincial capital of Ghor, the ministry said in post on the social media platform X.

Twelve passengers were injured in the crash, according to the statement. The crew tried to make an emergency landing but the helicopter hit a wall and crashed, it added.

The statement did not identify the individual who was killed in the accident and it was not clear how many people were on board.

Images posted on X show the crash site along a river, where dozens of people gathered to try to help the survivors.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to introduce legislation that increases penalties on impaired driving
Ontario to introduce legislation that increases penalties on impaired driving

Impaired driving could cost you a lifetime licence suspension if new measures proposed by the Ontario government are passed. In an effort to crack down on impaired driving, new legislation by the Ford...

50m ago

Man critically injured in East York shooting
Man critically injured in East York shooting

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in East York, police said. Officers were called to the Cosburn Avenue and Cedarvale Avenue area near Stan Wadlow Park just after 3 a.m....

8m ago

TTC subway oil spill reinforces state-of-good-repair problems, more action needed: advocates
TTC subway oil spill reinforces state-of-good-repair problems, more action needed: advocates

The TTC board chair says Monday's hydraulic oil spill, the latest notable maintenance issue, will be discussed at Thursday's board meeting.

7h ago

Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning
Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa has announced that she will be resigning from her role as of this December. She was first appointed to to lead Toronto Public Health in 2017 and...

13h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to introduce legislation that increases penalties on impaired driving
Ontario to introduce legislation that increases penalties on impaired driving

Impaired driving could cost you a lifetime licence suspension if new measures proposed by the Ontario government are passed. In an effort to crack down on impaired driving, new legislation by the Ford...

50m ago

Man critically injured in East York shooting
Man critically injured in East York shooting

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in East York, police said. Officers were called to the Cosburn Avenue and Cedarvale Avenue area near Stan Wadlow Park just after 3 a.m....

8m ago

TTC subway oil spill reinforces state-of-good-repair problems, more action needed: advocates
TTC subway oil spill reinforces state-of-good-repair problems, more action needed: advocates

The TTC board chair says Monday's hydraulic oil spill, the latest notable maintenance issue, will be discussed at Thursday's board meeting.

7h ago

Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning
Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa has announced that she will be resigning from her role as of this December. She was first appointed to to lead Toronto Public Health in 2017 and...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Warm but rainy end to the week in Toronto
Warm but rainy end to the week in Toronto

The temperatures will stay hovering around the 20 degree mark for the rest of the week, but heavy rain will put a damper on it. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

2:37
Convicted car thieves in Ontario to face driving bans from a decade to life
Convicted car thieves in Ontario to face driving bans from a decade to life

The Ford government is cracking down on the record rate of auto thefts plaguing Ontario. The new legislation would see convicted car thieves lose their driver's licence for a decade to life. Shauna Hunt reports.

12h ago

0:34
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella

The recall affects all sizes of Sunchips Harvest Cheddar Flavoured Multigrain Snacks and of Munchies Original Snack Mix.

18h ago

2:33
Severe storms expected north of Toronto
Severe storms expected north of Toronto

Heavy rain is expected during severe storms Monday night north of Toronto. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.
More Videos