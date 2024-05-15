AtkinsRéalis Q1 profit and revenue up from year ago, raises nuclear business outlook

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 15, 2024 7:19 am.

Last Updated May 15, 2024 7:26 am.

MONTREAL — AtkinsRéalis reported its first-quarter profit attributable to shareholders rose to $45.5 million as its revenue increased nearly 20 per cent compared with a year ago.

The company formerly known as SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says the profit amounted to 26 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from a profit of $28.4 million or 16 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.26 billion, up from $2.02 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

AtkinsRéalis says its adjusted profit from its professional services and project management operations amounted to 42 cents per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of 32 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

In its outlook, the company says it now expects its nuclear organic revenue growth for 2024 to come in between 15 and 20 per cent, up from earlier expectations for growth between 12 and 15 per cent.

It also says corporate selling, general and administrative expenses from its professional services and project management business for the full year to total about $130 million, up from previous guidance for about $110 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATRL)

The Canadian Press

