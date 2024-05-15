‘Canada’s Got Talent’ winner looking to push musical career after taking $1M prize

Lindsay Ell, left to right, Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Rebecca Strong, Rogers Sports & Media president Colette Watson, Kardinal Offishall, and Trish Stratus are shown in a Canada's Got Talent handout photo. Strong is now $1 million richer after being crowned the winner of Citytv’s “Canada’s Got Talent” Season 3. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Rogers **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By Alex Goudge, The Canadian Press

Posted May 15, 2024 12:14 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2024 12:26 pm.

Newly crowned “Canada’s Got Talent” champion Rebecca Strong is confident the win will bring her more opportunities to expand her career.

The Indigenous singer from Prince Albert, Sask., took home the competition’s first $1-million prize at the end of the show’s third season.

Viewers across Canada voted on a winner of what Citytv’s parent company, Rogers, billed as the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history.

Strong says the prize will help push her career to the next level, allow for musical growth and opportunities such as touring and recording new music.

The 20-year-old has been performing since she was a child and appearing on “Canada’s Got Talent” marked her biggest stage yet.

Her performance of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” beat out seven other finalists in the live two-hour finale Tuesday night.

“I’ve dreamed about a moment about this my entire life … it’s crazy to think that this is even happening,” Strong said in a Zoom call the next morning.

The winner is also encouraging anyone with a talent to pursue it.

“If you’re having doubts, don’t even think about what other people are going to think about you, your talent, or what you want to show the world and just do what you do,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2024

Alex Goudge, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud
Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud

Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Ontario Crypto King who went bankrupt and endured an alleged kidnapping, has been arrested and charged following a 16-month investigation. Pleterski's arrest was...

7m ago

'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street
'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street

Ilda Martins lives on a small stretch of Roxton Road, off Dundas Street West, close to the bustling Ossington Avenue. "I love this neighbourhood. There's a lot to do, but with that comes big problems,"...

1h ago

Lifetime driving ban coming for impaired drivers who cause death
Lifetime driving ban coming for impaired drivers who cause death

Driving impaired and causing someone's death will now cost you a lifetime driving ban under new measures to be introduced by the Ontario government. In an effort to crack down on impaired driving,...

14m ago

Suspected animal contact causes power outage downtown: Toronto Hydro
Suspected animal contact causes power outage downtown: Toronto Hydro

A power outage is affecting a large swath of downtown Toronto on Wednesday and it could be hours before it is back up. Toronto Hydro told 680 NewsRadio Toronto animal contact may be to blame for the...

updated

52m ago

