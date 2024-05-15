‘Canada’s Got Talent’ winner looking to push musical career after taking $1M prize

Newly crowned “Canada’s Got Talent” champion Rebecca Strong is confident the win will bring her more opportunities to expand her career.

The Indigenous singer from Prince Albert, Sask., took home the competition’s first $1-million prize at the end of the show’s third season.

Viewers across Canada voted on a winner of what Citytv’s parent company, Rogers, billed as the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history.

Strong says the prize will help push her career to the next level, allow for musical growth and opportunities such as touring and recording new music.

The 20-year-old has been performing since she was a child and appearing on “Canada’s Got Talent” marked her biggest stage yet.

Her performance of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” beat out seven other finalists in the live two-hour finale Tuesday night.

“I’ve dreamed about a moment about this my entire life … it’s crazy to think that this is even happening,” Strong said in a Zoom call the next morning.

The winner is also encouraging anyone with a talent to pursue it.

“If you’re having doubts, don’t even think about what other people are going to think about you, your talent, or what you want to show the world and just do what you do,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2024

Alex Goudge, The Canadian Press