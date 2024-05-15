Cancer claims Iditarod champion Rick Mackey. His father and brother also won famed Alaska race

FILE - In this March 6, 1999, file photo, soap opera star Susan Lucci takes a ride in the sled of musher Rick Mackey at the start of the 27th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska. Mackey, the winner of the 1983 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, has died of lung cancer, his daughter Brenda told The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 11, 2024. Mackey, who died Monday, May 13, was 71. (AP Photo/Al Grillo, File)

By Mark Thiessen, The Associated Press

Posted May 15, 2024 4:32 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2024 4:57 pm.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Rick Mackey, the winner of the 1983 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, has died of lung cancer, his daughter told The Associated Press Wednesday. Mackey, who died Monday, was 71.

The Mackey name is closely tied to the history of the Iditarod, the grueling race that takes mushers and their dog teams 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers) across the Alaska wilderness to the finish line on the Bering Sea coast. Rick’s father, Dick, won the race in 1978, and his late brother Lance won an unprecedented four straight championships from 2007 through 2010.

Rick Mackey was diagnosed with lung cancer two weeks after his brother died of cancer in September 2022, according to Rick Mackey’s daughter, Brenda Mackey.

All three Mackeys won their first Iditarod in their sixth attempts, and all wore the bib No. 13.

“It felt pretty profound, honestly, that my dad died on (May) 13th,” Brenda Mackey said. “You know, it seemed pretty fitting.”

Rick Mackey was born in Concord, New Hampshire, on May 1, 1953, and moved with family to Alaska in 1959.

Before the first Iditarod in 1973, Brenda said her father asked Dick Mackey for a dog. “My grandpa got him a dog, and then he got two more dogs,” she said. Soon, they were spending weekends at sled dog races — Rick racing on Saturdays in junior events and Dick Mackey in adult races on Sundays.

Rick met his future wife, Patti, at a 1973 community gathering to prepare Dick Mackey to run in the first Iditarod.

Their love and the start of what is now the world’s most famous sled dog race have been intertwined from the start. She and Rick handled dogs at the start of the 1974 Iditarod. He ran his first race a year later.

“We were both very good with dogs, so it was a pretty good match,” Patti Mackey said.

They married in 1977. Brenda was born a year later, and son Roland was born in 1996.

When not racing, Rick and Patti Mackey ran their own kennel and bred dogs. Not only does she consider her husband the best musher, but he was also an “incredible” trainer, she said.

“This man could train a dog team, he just had a real rapport with those dogs,” Patti Mackey said. Her husband twice won the Iditarod’s Humanitarian Award for exceptional dog care.

“All through our life, we’ve been fortunate enough to be able to have that kind of lifestyle and bring our children up in an environment that not too many people get the privilege” of experiencing, she said.

Rick Mackey participated in 22 Iditarods between 1975 and 2004, notching 13 top 10 finishes, including coming in second in 1994 behind four-time champion Martin Buser.

Mackey is one of six mushers who have won both of the 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) sled dog races in North America, the Iditarod and the now-defunct Yukon Quest International Sled Race between Alaska and Canada. Lance Mackey also is among those six.

In the 1999 Iditarod, “All My Children” actress Susan Lucci won an auction to be an Iditarider, or the person who rides in a musher’s sled during the ceremonial start in Anchorage, and rode in Rick Mackey’s sled for the 11-mile (17.7-kilometer) leisurely jaunt through the streets of Alaska’s largest city.

Rick Mackey’s greatest accomplishment was his family, his wife said.

“He loved dogs, he loved racing, but bottom line, nothing else mattered more than his children and me,” she said. “He was just very kind.”

His racing career slowed down as he aged, and he and Patti took school district jobs in Nenana, a community about 60 miles (100 kilometers) southwest of Fairbanks. He led the maintenance and custodians for 17 years before retiring.

The family is tentatively planning services for Memorial Day weekend.

Mark Thiessen, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario
Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario

A test of Canada's national emergency alert system did not go as planned across Ontario on Wednesday. Ontarians were supposed to receive a test alert on their cellphones, as well as through TV and...

4m ago

Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering
Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering

Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Ontario Crypto King who went bankrupt and endured an alleged kidnapping, has been arrested and charged following a 16-month investigation. Pleterski's arrest was...

2h ago

Toronto police investigating reports of shots fired at 2 tow trucks in Scarborough
Toronto police investigating reports of shots fired at 2 tow trucks in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after gunshots were fired at two tow trucks at a plaza parking lot near Steeles Avenue East and Markham Road in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called...

19m ago

'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street
'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street

Ilda Martins lives on a small stretch of Roxton Road, off Dundas Street West, close to the bustling Ossington Avenue. "I love this neighbourhood. There's a lot to do, but with that comes big problems,"...

5h ago

Top Stories

Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario
Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario

A test of Canada's national emergency alert system did not go as planned across Ontario on Wednesday. Ontarians were supposed to receive a test alert on their cellphones, as well as through TV and...

4m ago

Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering
Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering

Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Ontario Crypto King who went bankrupt and endured an alleged kidnapping, has been arrested and charged following a 16-month investigation. Pleterski's arrest was...

2h ago

Toronto police investigating reports of shots fired at 2 tow trucks in Scarborough
Toronto police investigating reports of shots fired at 2 tow trucks in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after gunshots were fired at two tow trucks at a plaza parking lot near Steeles Avenue East and Markham Road in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called...

19m ago

'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street
'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street

Ilda Martins lives on a small stretch of Roxton Road, off Dundas Street West, close to the bustling Ossington Avenue. "I love this neighbourhood. There's a lot to do, but with that comes big problems,"...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

7:42
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers

Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria discusses new measures being introduced by the Ford government which will see individuals convicted of impaired driving causing death handed a lifetime driving ban.

4h ago

2:04
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets

Residents who paid for permit parking on one Toronto street say they can't find spots to park. They say a recent decision by the city, which was intended to help, could instead make things much worse.

5h ago

1:33
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent

Strong not only placed first but they also walk away with one-million-dollars, the largest cash price in Canadian television history.

5h ago

1:12
Impaired drivers will see stricter penalties in Ontario
Impaired drivers will see stricter penalties in Ontario

New legislation will see anyone convicted of impaired driving causing death lose their license for life. As well anyone convicted of impaired driving will now have to install an ignition interlock device in their vehicle upon first offence.

5h ago

2:50
Children's Aid Society agencies placing more Ontario kids in unsafe motels
Children's Aid Society agencies placing more Ontario kids in unsafe motels

The lack of foster homes in Ontario is forcing Children's Aid Society agencies to place more kids in unsafe motels and hotels. As Tina Yazdani reports, advocates calling on the Ford government to properly fund the child welfare system

22h ago

More Videos