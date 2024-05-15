Judge refuses McGill’s bid for injunction to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment

A person walks past the pro-Palestinian encampment on McGill University campus, in Montreal on May 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 15, 2024 11:48 am.

Last Updated May 15, 2024 12:12 pm.

MONTREAL — A Quebec Superior Court judge has refused McGill University’s request for an injunction to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment on its downtown Montreal campus.

Justice Marc St-Pierre says the school did not prove the situation at the encampment was sufficiently urgent to justify the measure.

He says in a written decision today that the case raises questions of fundamental and conflicting rights that are too complex to be decided quickly and which require a deeper analysis.

Lawyers for the university asked the court on Monday to order the protesters to stop occupying its grounds and to authorize Montreal police to assist the school in dismantling the encampment.

McGill lawyer Jacques Darche told the court that the encampment presents a health and safety risk and is preventing McGill from holding convocation ceremonies on its property.

But St-Pierre said in his decision that there have not been any serious or violent incidents since the tents went up on April 27, and that the school has already found an alternate venue to hold its graduation events.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud
Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud

Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Ontario Crypto King who went bankrupt and endured an alleged kidnapping, has been arrested and charged following a 16-month investigation. Pleterski's arrest was...

10m ago

'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street
'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street

Ilda Martins lives on a small stretch of Roxton Road, off Dundas Street West, close to the bustling Ossington Avenue. "I love this neighbourhood. There's a lot to do, but with that comes big problems,"...

1h ago

Lifetime driving ban coming for impaired drivers who cause death
Lifetime driving ban coming for impaired drivers who cause death

Driving impaired and causing someone's death will now cost you a lifetime driving ban under new measures to be introduced by the Ontario government. In an effort to crack down on impaired driving,...

16m ago

Suspected animal contact causes power outage downtown: Toronto Hydro
Suspected animal contact causes power outage downtown: Toronto Hydro

A power outage is affecting a large swath of downtown Toronto on Wednesday and it could be hours before it is back up. Toronto Hydro told 680 NewsRadio Toronto animal contact may be to blame for the...

updated

54m ago

