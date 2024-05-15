Indigenous consultant accuses NHL’s Blackhawks of fraud, sexual harassment

FILE - The Chicago Blackhawks logo adorns a jersey in Raleigh, N.C., May 3, 2021. A consultant the Chicago Blackhawks hired to improve relationships with American Indian tribes filed a lawsuit Tuesday, May 14, 2024, accusing the team, its charity foundation and its CEO of fraud, breach of contract and sexual harassment. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted May 15, 2024 5:52 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2024 6:12 pm.

CHICAGO (AP) — A consultant the Chicago Blackhawks hired to improve relationships with American Indian tribes has filed a lawsuit accusing the team, its charity foundation and its CEO of fraud, breach of contract and sexual harassment.

Nina Sanders filed the civil action late Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court. She alleges in the lawsuit that the Blackhawks were facing intense public pressure to change their name and logo in 2020. The team’s CEO, Dan Wirtz, hired her that year to serve as a tribal liaison.

Wirtz promised that he would create positions for American Indians, buy land to give to the Sac and Fox Nation and change the team’s logo if she decided to accept the job, according to the lawsuit. She took the job based on those promises, but Wirtz never followed through on any of it, the lawsuit alleges.

Sanders goes on to allege that she told her immediate boss that an employee had been sexually harassing her and tried to force her into his hotel room in 2021. The harassment continued into 2022, but nothing was ever done about it, according to the lawsuit. Sanders also maintains that she reported two other incidents of male employees groping women, but nothing was done.

Wirtz ended Sanders’ contract last summer, according to the lawsuit.

A Blackhawks spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press on Wednesday afternoon seeking comment.

The team said in a statement to WBBM-TV that the organization noted “operational issues” in Sanders’ work, and external partners told the team that they didn’t want to work with her. The team still extended her a new contract in 2023, but Sanders chose not to renew it. The team said it investigated Sanders’ sexual harassment allegations and couldn’t find enough evidence to substantiate them.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario
Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario

A test of Canada's national emergency alert system did not go as planned across Ontario on Wednesday. Ontarians were supposed to receive a test alert on their cellphones, as well as through TV and...

1h ago

Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering
Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering

Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Ontario Crypto King who went bankrupt and endured an alleged kidnapping, has been arrested and charged following a 16-month investigation. Pleterski's arrest was...

3h ago

Toronto police investigating reports of shots fired at 2 tow trucks in Scarborough
Toronto police investigating reports of shots fired at 2 tow trucks in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after gunshots were fired at two tow trucks at a plaza parking lot near Steeles Avenue East and Markham Road in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called...

1h ago

Toronto wildlife officials note uptick in 'zombie' raccoons
Toronto wildlife officials note uptick in 'zombie' raccoons

It may seem like something out of a horror movie, but what's been nicknamed the 'zombie' virus is indeed a real thing among Toronto's wildlife. Toronto Animal Services confirms there has been an...

1h ago

Top Stories

Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario
Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario

A test of Canada's national emergency alert system did not go as planned across Ontario on Wednesday. Ontarians were supposed to receive a test alert on their cellphones, as well as through TV and...

1h ago

Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering
Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering

Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Ontario Crypto King who went bankrupt and endured an alleged kidnapping, has been arrested and charged following a 16-month investigation. Pleterski's arrest was...

3h ago

Toronto police investigating reports of shots fired at 2 tow trucks in Scarborough
Toronto police investigating reports of shots fired at 2 tow trucks in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after gunshots were fired at two tow trucks at a plaza parking lot near Steeles Avenue East and Markham Road in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called...

1h ago

Toronto wildlife officials note uptick in 'zombie' raccoons
Toronto wildlife officials note uptick in 'zombie' raccoons

It may seem like something out of a horror movie, but what's been nicknamed the 'zombie' virus is indeed a real thing among Toronto's wildlife. Toronto Animal Services confirms there has been an...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

7:42
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers

Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria discusses new measures being introduced by the Ford government which will see individuals convicted of impaired driving causing death handed a lifetime driving ban.

6h ago

2:04
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets

Residents who paid for permit parking on one Toronto street say they can't find spots to park. They say a recent decision by the city, which was intended to help, could instead make things much worse.

6h ago

1:33
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent

Strong not only placed first but they also walk away with one-million-dollars, the largest cash price in Canadian television history.

7h ago

1:12
Impaired drivers will see stricter penalties in Ontario
Impaired drivers will see stricter penalties in Ontario

New legislation will see anyone convicted of impaired driving causing death lose their license for life. As well anyone convicted of impaired driving will now have to install an ignition interlock device in their vehicle upon first offence.

7h ago

2:50
Children's Aid Society agencies placing more Ontario kids in unsafe motels
Children's Aid Society agencies placing more Ontario kids in unsafe motels

The lack of foster homes in Ontario is forcing Children's Aid Society agencies to place more kids in unsafe motels and hotels. As Tina Yazdani reports, advocates calling on the Ford government to properly fund the child welfare system
More Videos