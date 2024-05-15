Sex assault survivors livid with Ontario over intimate partner violence bill

Ontario rejecting making intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ontario is rejecting calls from a coroner's inquest into the deaths of three women at the hands of their former partner to formally declare intimate partner violence an epidemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 15, 2024 12:52 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2024 12:54 pm.

Sex assault survivors and the opposition are livid with the Ontario government for what they call procedural games over an intimate partner violence bill. 

Government House Leader Paul Calandra sent a proposed NDP bill on intimate partner violence to committee on Tuesday, thereby cancelling a debate on it today.

Catherine Fife’s private member’s bill, called Lydia’s Law, would compel the province to provide statistics on how sexual assault cases are doing in court and mandate progress reports on implementing recommendations from the auditor general.

Related:

Fife says the Progressive Conservative government is effectively killing the bill by sending it to committee to languish and never become law.

Calandra says the government is not killing the bill, but that it will be examined by a justice committee that is already looking at intimate partner violence with a plan to return with recommendations. 

Cait Alexander, a sexual assault survivor who used to live in Toronto, had flown in from Los Angeles to watch the debate that has now been cancelled and says she feels the government is silencing discussion on the issue.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud
Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud

Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Ontario Crypto King who went bankrupt and endured an alleged kidnapping, has been arrested and charged following a 16-month investigation. Pleterski's arrest was...

13m ago

'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street
'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street

Ilda Martins lives on a small stretch of Roxton Road, off Dundas Street West, close to the bustling Ossington Avenue. "I love this neighbourhood. There's a lot to do, but with that comes big problems,"...

1h ago

Lifetime driving ban coming for impaired drivers who cause death
Lifetime driving ban coming for impaired drivers who cause death

Driving impaired and causing someone's death will now cost you a lifetime driving ban under new measures to be introduced by the Ontario government. In an effort to crack down on impaired driving,...

19m ago

Suspected animal contact causes power outage downtown: Toronto Hydro
Suspected animal contact causes power outage downtown: Toronto Hydro

A power outage is affecting a large swath of downtown Toronto on Wednesday and it could be hours before it is back up. Toronto Hydro told 680 NewsRadio Toronto animal contact may be to blame for the...

updated

57m ago

Top Stories

Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud
Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud

Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Ontario Crypto King who went bankrupt and endured an alleged kidnapping, has been arrested and charged following a 16-month investigation. Pleterski's arrest was...

13m ago

'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street
'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street

Ilda Martins lives on a small stretch of Roxton Road, off Dundas Street West, close to the bustling Ossington Avenue. "I love this neighbourhood. There's a lot to do, but with that comes big problems,"...

1h ago

Lifetime driving ban coming for impaired drivers who cause death
Lifetime driving ban coming for impaired drivers who cause death

Driving impaired and causing someone's death will now cost you a lifetime driving ban under new measures to be introduced by the Ontario government. In an effort to crack down on impaired driving,...

19m ago

Suspected animal contact causes power outage downtown: Toronto Hydro
Suspected animal contact causes power outage downtown: Toronto Hydro

A power outage is affecting a large swath of downtown Toronto on Wednesday and it could be hours before it is back up. Toronto Hydro told 680 NewsRadio Toronto animal contact may be to blame for the...

updated

57m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Warm but rainy end to the week in Toronto
Warm but rainy end to the week in Toronto

The temperatures will stay hovering around the 20 degree mark for the rest of the week, but heavy rain will put a damper on it. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:44
TTC oil spill reiterates need for infrastructure investment: advocates
TTC oil spill reiterates need for infrastructure investment: advocates

A hydraulic oil spill brought TTC Line 2 trains to a stop for a large portion of the line for several hours. Advocates say it and several other issues so far in 2024 highlight a need for extra money. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

2:37
Convicted car thieves in Ontario to face driving bans from a decade to life
Convicted car thieves in Ontario to face driving bans from a decade to life

The Ford government is cracking down on the record rate of auto thefts plaguing Ontario. The new legislation would see convicted car thieves lose their driver's licence for a decade to life. Shauna Hunt reports.

18h ago

0:34
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella

The recall affects all sizes of Sunchips Harvest Cheddar Flavoured Multigrain Snacks and of Munchies Original Snack Mix.
2:33
Severe storms expected north of Toronto
Severe storms expected north of Toronto

Heavy rain is expected during severe storms Monday night north of Toronto. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos