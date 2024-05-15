Justice Department to investigate Kentucky’s juvenile jails after use of force, isolation complaints

By Bruce Schreiner And Dylan Lovan, The Associated Press

Posted May 15, 2024 5:54 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2024 5:56 pm.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Federal investigators will examine conditions in Kentucky’s youth detention centers and whether the state has done enough to protect juveniles housed there, the U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday.

The federal investigation follows a Kentucky auditor’s report that said the state’s juvenile justice system had ongoing problems with the use of force and isolation techniques in the detention centers.

“We are launching this investigation to ensure that children in Kentucky youth detention facilities are safe from harm, receive adequate mental health care and get appropriate special education services,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement. “All children held in the custody of the state deserve safe and humane conditions that can bring about true rehabilitation and reform.”

The investigation will examine whether Kentucky protects the facilities’ juveniles from excessive force by staff as well as from prolonged isolation, violence and sexual abuse, the Justice Department said. A federal lawsuit filed in January alleged two teenage girls held in a county facility were kept in isolation cells for weeks in unsanitary conditions, and one was kept in a padded cell with no toilet.

Federal investigators also will examine whether Kentucky provides adequate mental health services and required special education and related services to youth with disabilities, it said.

“Confinement in the juvenile justice system should help children avoid future contact with law enforcement and mature into law-abiding, productive members of society. Too often, juvenile justice facilities break our children, exposing them to dangerous and traumatic conditions,” said Clarke, who is with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

The statewide investigation will review conditions at eight youth detention centers and one youth development center run by the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice.

The state will cooperate with the federal investigation while also advocating “for the safety of its staff,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement.

Keith Jackson, the state’s Justice and Public Safety secretary, added: “We look forward to being able to talk to the Department of Justice, because as of today, no members of our leadership have been interviewed, and we have not had the opportunity to discuss any incident, policy or issue with the Department of Justice.”

Beshear recently hired longtime state corrections executive Randy White to take over as the state’s commissioner of the Department of Juvenile Justice. White’s predecessor became a lightning rod for criticism as the state-operated system struggled to quell violent outbursts at detention centers.

Kentucky’s juvenile justice system has struggled to house increasing numbers of youths accused of violent offenses. The result was a string of assaults, riots and escapes as well as incidents of abuse and neglect of youths at juvenile detention centers.

A riot broke out in 2022 at a detention center, causing injuries to young people and staff. Order was restored after state police and other law enforcement officers entered the facility. In another incident, some juveniles kicked and punched staff during an attack at another center.

Beshear responded with policy changes to try to quell the violence.

He announced, among other things, that youths accused of significant crimes would be separated from alleged lower-level offenders, and “defensive equipment” — pepper spray and Tasers — was provided so detention center workers could defend themselves and others if attacked.

“Over the past four years, the administration has enacted the most extensive reforms to the Department of Juvenile Justice since its inception,” the Democratic governor said Wednesday.

As the problems mounted, Kentucky lawmakers responded by appropriating money to boost salaries for juvenile justice employees, hire more correctional officers, improve security at detention centers and increase diversion and treatment services for detained youths.

Kentucky Senate President Pro Tem David Givens, a Republican, said Wednesday that he hoped the investigation would “serve as a crucial wake-up call” for Beshear’s administration.

“This is an opportunity to reaffirm commitment to the welfare of Kentucky’s troubled youth and to ensure the safety of the staff in these facilities,” Givens said in a statement.

Bruce Schreiner And Dylan Lovan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario
Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario

A test of Canada's national emergency alert system did not go as planned across Ontario on Wednesday. Ontarians were supposed to receive a test alert on their cellphones, as well as through TV and...

1h ago

Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering
Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering

Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Ontario Crypto King who went bankrupt and endured an alleged kidnapping, has been arrested and charged following a 16-month investigation. Pleterski's arrest was...

3h ago

Toronto police investigating reports of shots fired at 2 tow trucks in Scarborough
Toronto police investigating reports of shots fired at 2 tow trucks in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after gunshots were fired at two tow trucks at a plaza parking lot near Steeles Avenue East and Markham Road in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called...

1h ago

Toronto wildlife officials note uptick in 'zombie' raccoons
Toronto wildlife officials note uptick in 'zombie' raccoons

It may seem like something out of a horror movie, but what's been nicknamed the 'zombie' virus is indeed a real thing among Toronto's wildlife. Toronto Animal Services confirms there has been an...

1h ago

Top Stories

Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario
Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario

A test of Canada's national emergency alert system did not go as planned across Ontario on Wednesday. Ontarians were supposed to receive a test alert on their cellphones, as well as through TV and...

1h ago

Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering
Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering

Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Ontario Crypto King who went bankrupt and endured an alleged kidnapping, has been arrested and charged following a 16-month investigation. Pleterski's arrest was...

3h ago

Toronto police investigating reports of shots fired at 2 tow trucks in Scarborough
Toronto police investigating reports of shots fired at 2 tow trucks in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after gunshots were fired at two tow trucks at a plaza parking lot near Steeles Avenue East and Markham Road in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called...

1h ago

Toronto wildlife officials note uptick in 'zombie' raccoons
Toronto wildlife officials note uptick in 'zombie' raccoons

It may seem like something out of a horror movie, but what's been nicknamed the 'zombie' virus is indeed a real thing among Toronto's wildlife. Toronto Animal Services confirms there has been an...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

7:42
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers

Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria discusses new measures being introduced by the Ford government which will see individuals convicted of impaired driving causing death handed a lifetime driving ban.

6h ago

2:04
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets

Residents who paid for permit parking on one Toronto street say they can't find spots to park. They say a recent decision by the city, which was intended to help, could instead make things much worse.

6h ago

1:33
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent

Strong not only placed first but they also walk away with one-million-dollars, the largest cash price in Canadian television history.

7h ago

1:12
Impaired drivers will see stricter penalties in Ontario
Impaired drivers will see stricter penalties in Ontario

New legislation will see anyone convicted of impaired driving causing death lose their license for life. As well anyone convicted of impaired driving will now have to install an ignition interlock device in their vehicle upon first offence.

7h ago

2:50
Children's Aid Society agencies placing more Ontario kids in unsafe motels
Children's Aid Society agencies placing more Ontario kids in unsafe motels

The lack of foster homes in Ontario is forcing Children's Aid Society agencies to place more kids in unsafe motels and hotels. As Tina Yazdani reports, advocates calling on the Ford government to properly fund the child welfare system
More Videos