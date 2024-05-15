Loaded gun fell from pants of auto theft suspect during Brampton arrest, police say

A man sought in an auto theft investigation was found hiding in the back of a stolen vehicle and a loaded handgun fell from his waistband when officers apprehended him, a York Regional Police release reveals.

The man was arrested after an investigation into auto thefts and trafficking of stolen vehicles that began in May.

The suspect was identified and on Thursday, May 9, officers executed a warrant at a residence in Brampton.

“The suspect was found hiding in the back of a stolen vehicle and when taken into custody, a loaded firearm fell from his waistband,” a release states.

“Investigators seized a quantity of ammunition and prohibited firearm magazines, a quantity of a pink substance believed to be fentanyl, and numerous fraudulent documents, including government identification.”

Ammo and drugs allegedly seized during an auto theft arrest. York Regional Police.

Jayveer Singh, 23, of Brampton is facing numerous charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, carry concealed weapon, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, among others.