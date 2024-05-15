Loaded gun fell from pants of auto theft suspect during Brampton arrest, police say

A gun allegedly seized during an auto theft arrest. York Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 15, 2024 11:03 am.

A man sought in an auto theft investigation was found hiding in the back of a stolen vehicle and a loaded handgun fell from his waistband when officers apprehended him, a York Regional Police release reveals.

The man was arrested after an investigation into auto thefts and trafficking of stolen vehicles that began in May.

The suspect was identified and on Thursday, May 9, officers executed a warrant at a residence in Brampton.

“The suspect was found hiding in the back of a stolen vehicle and when taken into custody, a loaded firearm fell from his waistband,” a release states.

“Investigators seized a quantity of ammunition and prohibited firearm magazines, a quantity of a pink substance believed to be fentanyl, and numerous fraudulent documents, including government identification.”

Ammo and drugs allegedly seized during an auto theft arrest. York Regional Police.

Jayveer Singh, 23, of Brampton is facing numerous charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, carry concealed weapon, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, among others.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street
'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street

Ilda Martins lives on a small stretch of Roxton Road, off Dundas Street West, close to the bustling Ossington Avenue. "I love this neighbourhood. There's a lot to do, but with that comes big problems,"...

4h ago

Lifetime driving ban coming for impaired drivers who cause death
Lifetime driving ban coming for impaired drivers who cause death

Driving impaired and causing someone's death will now cost you a lifetime driving ban under new measures to be introduced by the Ontario government. In an effort to crack down on impaired driving,...

updated

1m ago

Power outage reported in large swath of downtown Toronto
Power outage reported in large swath of downtown Toronto

A power outage is affecting a large swath of downtown Toronto on Wednesday and it could be hours before it is back up. According to the Toronto Hydro outage map, more than 5,000 homes and businesses...

11m ago

Man critically injured in East York shooting
Man critically injured in East York shooting

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in East York, police said. Officers were called to the Cosburn Avenue and Cedarvale Avenue area near Stan Wadlow Park just after 3 a.m....

13m ago

Top Stories

'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street
'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street

Ilda Martins lives on a small stretch of Roxton Road, off Dundas Street West, close to the bustling Ossington Avenue. "I love this neighbourhood. There's a lot to do, but with that comes big problems,"...

4h ago

Lifetime driving ban coming for impaired drivers who cause death
Lifetime driving ban coming for impaired drivers who cause death

Driving impaired and causing someone's death will now cost you a lifetime driving ban under new measures to be introduced by the Ontario government. In an effort to crack down on impaired driving,...

updated

1m ago

Power outage reported in large swath of downtown Toronto
Power outage reported in large swath of downtown Toronto

A power outage is affecting a large swath of downtown Toronto on Wednesday and it could be hours before it is back up. According to the Toronto Hydro outage map, more than 5,000 homes and businesses...

11m ago

Man critically injured in East York shooting
Man critically injured in East York shooting

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in East York, police said. Officers were called to the Cosburn Avenue and Cedarvale Avenue area near Stan Wadlow Park just after 3 a.m....

13m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Warm but rainy end to the week in Toronto
Warm but rainy end to the week in Toronto

The temperatures will stay hovering around the 20 degree mark for the rest of the week, but heavy rain will put a damper on it. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:44
TTC oil spill reiterates need for infrastructure investment: advocates
TTC oil spill reiterates need for infrastructure investment: advocates

A hydraulic oil spill brought TTC Line 2 trains to a stop for a large portion of the line for several hours. Advocates say it and several other issues so far in 2024 highlight a need for extra money. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

2:37
Convicted car thieves in Ontario to face driving bans from a decade to life
Convicted car thieves in Ontario to face driving bans from a decade to life

The Ford government is cracking down on the record rate of auto thefts plaguing Ontario. The new legislation would see convicted car thieves lose their driver's licence for a decade to life. Shauna Hunt reports.

17h ago

0:34
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella

The recall affects all sizes of Sunchips Harvest Cheddar Flavoured Multigrain Snacks and of Munchies Original Snack Mix.

23h ago

2:33
Severe storms expected north of Toronto
Severe storms expected north of Toronto

Heavy rain is expected during severe storms Monday night north of Toronto. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos