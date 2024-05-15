The Big Story

We live in the age of boycotts. But which ones work?

Exterior view of a Loblaws store in Toronto.
Exterior view of a Loblaws store in Toronto. CITYNEWS

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted May 15, 2024 8:09 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, we’re in the middle of a month in which thousands of Canadians have sworn to boycott any stores or products produced by Loblaw Companies Ltd. That includes an awful lot of stores and products, and would require some severe changing of habits. Which is why it probably won’t work.

François Neville is the Associate Professor of Strategic Management at McMaster University’s DeGroote School of Business. “Historically boycotts often have been initiated by community groups or advocacy groups,” says Neville, “but with the emergence of social media as an avenue for like-minded people to connect, it seems like many of them now are starting to pop up through these platforms like Reddit.”

It seems that every week we’re encouraged to boycott something, but how many of these protests actually result in change and why? What should Canadians who want to encourage companies like Loblaw to change their strategies actually do to get some traction? And what should boycott organizers do to encourage the maximum number of people to join?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to introduce legislation that increases penalties on impaired driving
Ontario to introduce legislation that increases penalties on impaired driving

Impaired driving could cost you a lifetime licence suspension if new measures proposed by the Ontario government are passed. In an effort to crack down on impaired driving, new legislation by the Ford...

2h ago

'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street
'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street

Ilda Martins lives on a small stretch of Roxton Road, off Dundas Street West, close to the bustling Ossington Avenue. "I love this neighbourhood. There's a lot to do, but with that comes big problems,"...

1h ago

Man critically injured in East York shooting
Man critically injured in East York shooting

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in East York, police said. Officers were called to the Cosburn Avenue and Cedarvale Avenue area near Stan Wadlow Park just after 3 a.m....

1h ago

Alert Ready emergency system to be tested in Ontario on Wednesday
Alert Ready emergency system to be tested in Ontario on Wednesday

Canada's national emergency alert system, Alert Ready, is scheduled to conduct a test in Ontario on Wednesday. Ontarians will receive a test alert on their cellphones, as well as through TV and radio...

29m ago

Top Stories

Ontario to introduce legislation that increases penalties on impaired driving
Ontario to introduce legislation that increases penalties on impaired driving

Impaired driving could cost you a lifetime licence suspension if new measures proposed by the Ontario government are passed. In an effort to crack down on impaired driving, new legislation by the Ford...

2h ago

'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street
'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street

Ilda Martins lives on a small stretch of Roxton Road, off Dundas Street West, close to the bustling Ossington Avenue. "I love this neighbourhood. There's a lot to do, but with that comes big problems,"...

1h ago

Man critically injured in East York shooting
Man critically injured in East York shooting

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in East York, police said. Officers were called to the Cosburn Avenue and Cedarvale Avenue area near Stan Wadlow Park just after 3 a.m....

1h ago

Alert Ready emergency system to be tested in Ontario on Wednesday
Alert Ready emergency system to be tested in Ontario on Wednesday

Canada's national emergency alert system, Alert Ready, is scheduled to conduct a test in Ontario on Wednesday. Ontarians will receive a test alert on their cellphones, as well as through TV and radio...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Warm but rainy end to the week in Toronto
Warm but rainy end to the week in Toronto

The temperatures will stay hovering around the 20 degree mark for the rest of the week, but heavy rain will put a damper on it. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:44
TTC oil spill reiterates need for infrastructure investment: advocates
TTC oil spill reiterates need for infrastructure investment: advocates

A hydraulic oil spill brought TTC Line 2 trains to a stop for a large portion of the line for several hours. Advocates say it and several other issues so far in 2024 highlight a need for extra money. Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

2:37
Convicted car thieves in Ontario to face driving bans from a decade to life
Convicted car thieves in Ontario to face driving bans from a decade to life

The Ford government is cracking down on the record rate of auto thefts plaguing Ontario. The new legislation would see convicted car thieves lose their driver's licence for a decade to life. Shauna Hunt reports.

14h ago

0:34
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella

The recall affects all sizes of Sunchips Harvest Cheddar Flavoured Multigrain Snacks and of Munchies Original Snack Mix.

20h ago

2:33
Severe storms expected north of Toronto
Severe storms expected north of Toronto

Heavy rain is expected during severe storms Monday night north of Toronto. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos