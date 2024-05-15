Majority of Proline players behind Oilers to tie NHL series with Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks are now down to a best-of-three in their NHL playoff series.

Edmonton tied the best-of-seven affair at two games apiece Tuesday night with a 3-2 victory. According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., 70 per cent of Proline bettors took Edmonton to win the contest but 68 per cent had the contest going over 6.5 total goals.

Game 5 goes Thursday night in Vancouver.

It seems Proline players are behind the defending-champion Denver Nuggets in the NBA playoffs.

Denver took a 3-2 series lead with a 115-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Seventy-two per cent of bettors took Denver to win, with 60 per cent betting on the Nuggets to cover the -4.5 point spread.

And a whopping 90 per cent took the over 206.5 points. Denver can clinch the series with a win Thursday night.

On Saturday night, the Toronto Blue Jays captured an impressive 10-8 win over the Minnesota Twins, rallying from a 7-1 deficit. Fifty-one per cent of bettors took Toronto to win while 64 per cent correctly picked Toronto -1.5 runs.

And 74 per cent took the over 7.5 runs.

A Proline retail player won $9,103 from a $21 bet on a two-leg golf parlay while another claimed $2,364 from a $12 wager on a three-leg major-league baseball parlay.

And a third retail customer won $1,082 from a $7 bet on an eight-leg parlay that included the Blue Jays,

A $2 wager turned into a $2,038 win for a Proline digital customer following a 12-leg baseball parlay while another won $1,305 following a $15 wager on a two-leg MMA parlay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press