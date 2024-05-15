Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,284.76, up 41.42 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 17 cents, or 0.34 per cent, to $50.33 on 14.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up nine cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $53.59 on 11.8 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up five cents, or 0.14 per cent, to $35.55 on 9.4 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $27.45 on 6.7 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Down 35 cents, or 7.40 per cent, to $4.38 on 5.7 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Mining. Up two cents, or 4.71 per cent, to 45 cents on 5.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

AtkinsRéalis. (TSX:ATRL). Construction. Down $2.56, or 4.58 per cent, to $53.31. AtkinsRéalis enjoyed a thriving nuclear business in its latest quarter, as the engineering firm looks to build on a gradual global transition away from fossil fuels. The company formerly known as SNC-Lavalin reported organic revenue growth of 21 per cent year over year in its nuclear segment, while its backlog of nuclear contracts rose by 87 per cent to $1.8 billion. Atkins’ net income attributable to shareholders jumped 60 per cent to $45.5 million, while total revenue increased 12 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press