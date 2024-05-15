Paris garbage collectors lift strike threat ahead of Olympic Games

FILE - A woman walks past a pile of uncollected garbage near Eiffel Tower in Paris, Friday, March 24, 2023. Paris garbage collectors have lifted the strike notice that threatened to leave the French capital city under piles of junk during the Olympic Games after striking a deal that will improve their pay. Paris City Hall said in a statement on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 it sealed a deal with the workers and that the strike notice covering several days in May and a period from July to Sept. 8 had been lifted (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 15, 2024 6:52 am.

Last Updated May 15, 2024 6:56 am.

PARIS (AP) — Paris garbage collectors have lifted the strike notice that threatened to leave the French capital facing piles of rubbish during the Olympic Games.

Paris City Hall said Wednesday it had sealed a deal with the workers and that the strike notice covering several days in May and a period from July to Sept. 8 had been lifted.

The Paris Olympic Games will take place July 26-Aug. 11, followed by the Aug. 28-Sept. 8 Paralympics.

“An increase in the allowance system has been approved: 50 euros ($54) gross per month from July 2024, then 30 euros ($32.5) gross per month from January 2025,” Paris City Hall said in a statement.

In addition, the framework for bonuses for the workers who will be mobilized during the Olympic and Paralympic Games “remains between 600 euros ($650) and 1,900 euros ($2,060), depending on the degree of intensification of the workload during the preparation, organization and/or participation in the staging” of the event.

Last year, thousands of tons of rubbish remained on the Paris streets during a long strike by garbage collectors protesting a reform of the French pension system.

___

Follow AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

The Associated Press


