Report: Welding at water slide caused huge fire in Sweden that killed one person

FILE - Smoke rises after a fire broke out at the Liseberg amusement park's new water world Oceana in Goteborg, Sweden, Monday Feb. 12, 2024. A welding operation caused a huge fire in February at a water park that was under construction at one of Sweden’s biggest amusement centers, causing the death of one person. Police said Wednesday, May 15, 2024, that when carrying out some welding on the water slide “a fire started which then spread to the rest of the building,” causing "great destruction.” (Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 15, 2024 7:16 am.

Last Updated May 15, 2024 7:26 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A welding operation sparked a huge fire in February at a water park that was under construction at one of Sweden’s biggest amusement centers, causing the death of one person, a newspaper reported Wednesday.

“When welding the water slide, a fire started which then spread to the rest of the building. The fire spread quickly and caused great destruction,” the Goteborgs-Posten newspaper said, quoting a police report.

The blaze destroyed a large part of the Oceana water park that was scheduled to open this summer in Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city. Officers were only able to enter the site days later and found a dead person there.

The fire at the popular Liseberg amusement complex spread over several water slides and the pool area of the water park. A nearby hotel and office facilities had to be evacuated. Sixteen were slightly injured.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to introduce legislation that increases penalties on impaired driving
Ontario to introduce legislation that increases penalties on impaired driving

Impaired driving could cost you a lifetime licence suspension if new measures proposed by the Ontario government are passed. In an effort to crack down on impaired driving, new legislation by the Ford...

2h ago

'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street
'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street

Ilda Martins lives on a small stretch of Roxton Road, off Dundas Street West, close to the bustling Ossington Avenue. "I love this neighbourhood. There's a lot to do, but with that comes big problems,"...

1h ago

Man critically injured in East York shooting
Man critically injured in East York shooting

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in East York, police said. Officers were called to the Cosburn Avenue and Cedarvale Avenue area near Stan Wadlow Park just after 3 a.m....

1h ago

Alert Ready emergency system to be tested in Ontario on Wednesday
Alert Ready emergency system to be tested in Ontario on Wednesday

Canada's national emergency alert system, Alert Ready, is scheduled to conduct a test in Ontario on Wednesday. Ontarians will receive a test alert on their cellphones, as well as through TV and radio...

31m ago

Top Stories

Ontario to introduce legislation that increases penalties on impaired driving
Ontario to introduce legislation that increases penalties on impaired driving

Impaired driving could cost you a lifetime licence suspension if new measures proposed by the Ontario government are passed. In an effort to crack down on impaired driving, new legislation by the Ford...

2h ago

'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street
'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street

Ilda Martins lives on a small stretch of Roxton Road, off Dundas Street West, close to the bustling Ossington Avenue. "I love this neighbourhood. There's a lot to do, but with that comes big problems,"...

1h ago

Man critically injured in East York shooting
Man critically injured in East York shooting

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in East York, police said. Officers were called to the Cosburn Avenue and Cedarvale Avenue area near Stan Wadlow Park just after 3 a.m....

1h ago

Alert Ready emergency system to be tested in Ontario on Wednesday
Alert Ready emergency system to be tested in Ontario on Wednesday

Canada's national emergency alert system, Alert Ready, is scheduled to conduct a test in Ontario on Wednesday. Ontarians will receive a test alert on their cellphones, as well as through TV and radio...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Warm but rainy end to the week in Toronto
Warm but rainy end to the week in Toronto

The temperatures will stay hovering around the 20 degree mark for the rest of the week, but heavy rain will put a damper on it. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:44
TTC oil spill reiterates need for infrastructure investment: advocates
TTC oil spill reiterates need for infrastructure investment: advocates

A hydraulic oil spill brought TTC Line 2 trains to a stop for a large portion of the line for several hours. Advocates say it and several other issues so far in 2024 highlight a need for extra money. Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

2:37
Convicted car thieves in Ontario to face driving bans from a decade to life
Convicted car thieves in Ontario to face driving bans from a decade to life

The Ford government is cracking down on the record rate of auto thefts plaguing Ontario. The new legislation would see convicted car thieves lose their driver's licence for a decade to life. Shauna Hunt reports.

14h ago

0:34
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella

The recall affects all sizes of Sunchips Harvest Cheddar Flavoured Multigrain Snacks and of Munchies Original Snack Mix.

20h ago

2:33
Severe storms expected north of Toronto
Severe storms expected north of Toronto

Heavy rain is expected during severe storms Monday night north of Toronto. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos