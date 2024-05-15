The latest news on wildfires in Canada as thousands forced from homes in the West

Wildfires have forced thousands out of several communities in Western Canada.

In Fort Nelson, B.C., about 4,700 people are out of their homes. Roughly 6,600 residents have been evacuated out of parts of Fort McMurray, Alta., while the rest of the city remains on evacuation alert. And a fire near Cranberry Portage, Man., has forced out about 500 residents.

Here are the latest developments (all times are MT):

10:40 a.m.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says fires this year have already burned through more the 23,000 square kilometres.

That’s already enough to place 2024 in the middle of the rankings for the total amounts burned in entire years since 2008.

A record 284,000 square kilometres of land was scorched last year.

The wildfire service says there are 128 active wildfires in the province, including 15 that are burning out of control.

_

10:25 a.m.

Several energy companies say the wildfire threatening Fort McMurray, Alta., is not posing a risk to operations.

Suncor Energy, MEG Energy and Cenovus Energy say they are monitoring their operations.

Suncor spokesman Leithan Slade says some employees and contractors are affected with the partial evacuation of Fort McMurray, and their safety is a top priority.

_

10 a.m.

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo says crews worked until 3 a.m. dropping water on the fire near Fort McMurray, Alta., which has grown to 210 square kilometres in size.

It says crews are also building a containment line near the city’s landfill.

The regional municipality says a small amount of rain last night is expected to have little impact on the fire.

A reception centre for evacuees has opened in Edmonton.

_

