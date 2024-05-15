The latest news on wildfires in Canada as thousands forced from homes in the West

A wildfire burns in northern Manitoba near Flin Flon, as seen from a helicopter surveying the situation, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 15, 2024 12:02 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2024 12:42 pm.

Wildfires have forced thousands out of several communities in Western Canada.

In Fort Nelson, B.C., about 4,700 people are out of their homes. Roughly 6,600 residents have been evacuated out of parts of Fort McMurray, Alta., while the rest of the city remains on evacuation alert. And a fire near Cranberry Portage, Man., has forced out about 500 residents.

Here are the latest developments (all times are MT):

10:40 a.m.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says fires this year have already burned through more the 23,000 square kilometres.

That’s already enough to place 2024  in the middle of the rankings for the total amounts burned in entire years since 2008.

A record 284,000 square kilometres of land was scorched last year.

The wildfire service says there are 128 active wildfires in the province, including 15 that are burning out of control.

_

10:25 a.m.

Several energy companies say the wildfire threatening Fort McMurray, Alta., is not posing a risk to operations.

Suncor Energy, MEG Energy and Cenovus Energy say they are monitoring their operations.

Suncor spokesman Leithan Slade says some employees and contractors are affected with the partial evacuation of Fort McMurray, and their safety is a top priority.

_

10 a.m.

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo says crews worked until 3 a.m. dropping water on the fire near Fort McMurray, Alta., which has grown to 210 square kilometres in size.

It says crews are also building a containment line near the city’s landfill.

The regional municipality says a small amount of rain last night is expected to have little impact on the fire.

A reception centre for evacuees has opened in Edmonton.

_

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud
Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud

Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Ontario Crypto King who went bankrupt and endured an alleged kidnapping, has been arrested and charged following a 16-month investigation. Pleterski's arrest was...

9m ago

'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street
'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street

Ilda Martins lives on a small stretch of Roxton Road, off Dundas Street West, close to the bustling Ossington Avenue. "I love this neighbourhood. There's a lot to do, but with that comes big problems,"...

1h ago

Lifetime driving ban coming for impaired drivers who cause death
Lifetime driving ban coming for impaired drivers who cause death

Driving impaired and causing someone's death will now cost you a lifetime driving ban under new measures to be introduced by the Ontario government. In an effort to crack down on impaired driving,...

15m ago

Suspected animal contact causes power outage downtown: Toronto Hydro
Suspected animal contact causes power outage downtown: Toronto Hydro

A power outage is affecting a large swath of downtown Toronto on Wednesday and it could be hours before it is back up. Toronto Hydro told 680 NewsRadio Toronto animal contact may be to blame for the...

updated

53m ago

