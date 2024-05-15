US cites ‘misuse’ of AI by China and others in closed-door bilateral talks

FILE -President Joe Biden, right, greets China's President President Xi Jinping, left, at the Filoli Estate in Woodside, USA, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. High-level envoys from the United States and China are set to meet in Geneva for talks about artificial intelligence including the risks of the technology and ways to set shared standards to manage it. The meeting Tuesday is billed as an opening exchange of views in an inter-governmental dialogue on AI agreed during a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

By By Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

Posted May 15, 2024 12:37 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2024 12:43 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — High-level U.S. government envoys raised concerns over “the misuse of AI” by China and others in closed-door talks with Chinese officials in Geneva, the White House said Wednesday.

China and the United States “exchanged perspectives on their respective approaches to AI safety and risk management” in the “candid and constructive” discussions a day earlier, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson wrote in a statement.

The first such U.S.-China talks on AI were the product of a November meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in San Francisco. The talks testified to concerns and hopes about the promising but potentially perilous new technology.

“The United States underscored the importance of ensuring AI systems are safe, secure and trustworthy in order to realize these benefits of AI — and of continuing to build global consensus on that basis,” Watson said. Referring to the People’s Republic of China, she added: “The United States also raised concerns over the misuse of AI, including by the PRC.”

She didn’t elaborate on the type of misuse or other actors behind it.

China has built one of the world’s most intrusive digital surveillance systems, which have an AI component, deploying cameras in city streets and tracking citizens through chat apps and mobile phones.

Watson said the U.S. wants to keep communication open with China on AI risk and safety “as an important part of responsibly managing competition,” an allusion to the multifaceted and growing rivalry between the world’s top two economic powers.

AI is already having a vast effect on lifestyles, jobs, national defense, culture, politics and much more — and its role is set to grow.

The Geneva talks did not come up during a daily press briefing at China’s Foreign Ministry in Beijing earlier Wednesday.

China warned as far back as 2018 of the need to regulate AI but has nonetheless funded a vast expansion in the field as part of efforts to seize the high ground on cutting-edge technologies.

Some U.S. lawmakers have voiced concerns that China could back the use of AI-generated deepfakes to spread political disinformation, though China, unlike the U.S., has imposed a set of new laws banning manipulative AI fakery.

Matt O’Brien in Rhode Island contributed to this report.

By Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud
Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud

Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Ontario Crypto King who went bankrupt and endured an alleged kidnapping, has been arrested and charged following a 16-month investigation. Pleterski's arrest was...

8m ago

'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street
'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street

Ilda Martins lives on a small stretch of Roxton Road, off Dundas Street West, close to the bustling Ossington Avenue. "I love this neighbourhood. There's a lot to do, but with that comes big problems,"...

1h ago

Lifetime driving ban coming for impaired drivers who cause death
Lifetime driving ban coming for impaired drivers who cause death

Driving impaired and causing someone's death will now cost you a lifetime driving ban under new measures to be introduced by the Ontario government. In an effort to crack down on impaired driving,...

15m ago

Suspected animal contact causes power outage downtown: Toronto Hydro
Suspected animal contact causes power outage downtown: Toronto Hydro

A power outage is affecting a large swath of downtown Toronto on Wednesday and it could be hours before it is back up. Toronto Hydro told 680 NewsRadio Toronto animal contact may be to blame for the...

updated

53m ago

