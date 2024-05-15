Villa’s Champions League qualification gets royal approval as Postecoglou questions culture at Spurs

Tottenham's Son Heung-min, left, and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Tuesday, May 14, 2024.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

Posted May 15, 2024 6:06 am.

Last Updated May 15, 2024 6:12 am.

Aston Villa’s players sprayed Champagne and received a congratulatory message from Prince William as they celebrated qualification for the Champions League to crown the club’s remarkable five-year turnaround in fortunes.

Over at Tottenham, the atmosphere was much more downbeat.

“I think the last 48 hours has revealed to me that the foundations are fairly fragile,” Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said after a dramatic evening when the Premier League’s fourth and final representative for next season’s Champions League was confirmed.

The Villa squad had gathered for the team’s end-of-season awards on Tuesday night and were watching on TV as Tottenham slipped to a 2-0 loss to Manchester City, a result that had more ramifications than simply for the Premier League’s title race.

It also meant that Villa, which was in the second-tier Championship in 2019 and fighting relegation from the Premier League a year later, would be guaranteed to finish in fourth place — above Tottenham — with a game to spare and will be in Europe’s top competition for the first time since 1983. The previous year, Villa was the European champion.

“We are Champions League!” the Prince of Wales, one of Villa’s famous fans, posted on the account he shares with his wife, Katherine, on X, formerly Twitter. “A historic season and an amazing achievement.”

At Villa’s awards ceremony, Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez was seen spraying Champagne and the club’s captain, John McGinn, got on stage to remind everyone present of the team’s journey.

Standing alongside Tyrone Mings, McGinn said: “We were in the Championship — us two, baby Jacob (Ramsey) and Kortney (Hause) — there’s four of us here tonight who were part of that Championship journey.

“We got promoted, we got into the Premier League, we were seven points behind with four (games) to play, we managed to stay in the league. We kept building and we’ve achieved something that we haven’t done for 40 years so on behalf of the players and staff, we’re over the moon.”

Unai Emery, the Spanish coach who has revived Villa since his appointment in October 2022 with his tactical acumen and man-management skills, was cheered onto the stage.

“It’s our dream. We started the season to be here,” Emery said with a smile.

“We knew before, our responsibility was to try to increase our level, to be demanding, to dream to get it, and of course to win the Champion League like Villa did in 1982. If we are there, if we are in it, it’s easier than if we are not!”

Postecoglou cut a very different figure as he summed up a bizarre few days where the big debate was largely around whether Tottenham — in particular, its fans — actually wanted the team to win against City. After all, Arsenal — Tottenham’s fierce rival in north London — stood to benefit if City lost as it would have left Mikel Arteta’s team in first place heading into Sunday’s final round of games.

The atmosphere at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was more flat than many other home matches, with many songs targeting Arsenal.

That left Postecoglou bemused and seemingly concerned about the culture at a club that hasn’t won a major trophy since 2008.

In a spiky post-match news conference, the Australian said: “I just think the last 48 hours have revealed a fair bit to me. That’s alright. It just means I’ve got to go back to the drawing board with some things.”

Asked to expand on what he meant, Postecoglou added: “Outside, inside, everywhere. It’s been an interesting exercise. It’s just my observations, mate. I’m not going to tell you, because it’s for me. I’m the one who’s got to do it.

“You can make your own assessments of what’s happened. I understand. I probably misread the situation as to what I think is important in your endeavor to become a winning team, but that’s OK. That’s why I’m here.”

Postecoglou said “I just don’t care” when asked about the Tottenham fans singing about Arsenal.

“Maybe I’m out of step, but I just don’t care, I just want to win. I want to be successful at this football club, it’s why I was brought in,” he said.

“So what other people, how they want to feel, and what their priorities are, are of zero interest to me. I know what’s important to build a winning team, that’s what I need to concentrate on.”

Tottenham will be guaranteed fifth place, and a spot in the Europa League, by avoiding defeat at Sheffield United on Sunday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Steve Douglas, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to introduce legislation that increases penalties on impaired driving
Ontario to introduce legislation that increases penalties on impaired driving

Impaired driving could cost you a lifetime licence suspension if new measures proposed by the Ontario government are passed. In an effort to crack down on impaired driving, new legislation by the Ford...

53m ago

Man critically injured in East York shooting
Man critically injured in East York shooting

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in East York, police said. Officers were called to the Cosburn Avenue and Cedarvale Avenue area near Stan Wadlow Park just after 3 a.m....

11m ago

TTC subway oil spill reinforces state-of-good-repair problems, more action needed: advocates
TTC subway oil spill reinforces state-of-good-repair problems, more action needed: advocates

The TTC board chair says Monday's hydraulic oil spill, the latest notable maintenance issue, will be discussed at Thursday's board meeting.

7h ago

Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning
Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa has announced that she will be resigning from her role as of this December. She was first appointed to to lead Toronto Public Health in 2017 and...

13h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to introduce legislation that increases penalties on impaired driving
Ontario to introduce legislation that increases penalties on impaired driving

Impaired driving could cost you a lifetime licence suspension if new measures proposed by the Ontario government are passed. In an effort to crack down on impaired driving, new legislation by the Ford...

53m ago

Man critically injured in East York shooting
Man critically injured in East York shooting

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in East York, police said. Officers were called to the Cosburn Avenue and Cedarvale Avenue area near Stan Wadlow Park just after 3 a.m....

11m ago

TTC subway oil spill reinforces state-of-good-repair problems, more action needed: advocates
TTC subway oil spill reinforces state-of-good-repair problems, more action needed: advocates

The TTC board chair says Monday's hydraulic oil spill, the latest notable maintenance issue, will be discussed at Thursday's board meeting.

7h ago

Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning
Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa has announced that she will be resigning from her role as of this December. She was first appointed to to lead Toronto Public Health in 2017 and...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Warm but rainy end to the week in Toronto
Warm but rainy end to the week in Toronto

The temperatures will stay hovering around the 20 degree mark for the rest of the week, but heavy rain will put a damper on it. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

2:37
Convicted car thieves in Ontario to face driving bans from a decade to life
Convicted car thieves in Ontario to face driving bans from a decade to life

The Ford government is cracking down on the record rate of auto thefts plaguing Ontario. The new legislation would see convicted car thieves lose their driver's licence for a decade to life. Shauna Hunt reports.

12h ago

0:34
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella

The recall affects all sizes of Sunchips Harvest Cheddar Flavoured Multigrain Snacks and of Munchies Original Snack Mix.

19h ago

2:33
Severe storms expected north of Toronto
Severe storms expected north of Toronto

Heavy rain is expected during severe storms Monday night north of Toronto. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.
More Videos