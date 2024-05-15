VP Harris was gifted tickets to one of the summer’s hottest shows by the artist herself: Beyoncé

By The Associated Press

Posted May 15, 2024 6:02 pm.

Vice President Kamala Harris was gifted tickets to one of last summer’s hottest concerts by the artist herself: Beyoncé. She also attended college football’s HBCU Celebration Bowl, where her alma mater Howard University played Florida A&M, courtesy of ESPN, according to financial disclosure reports released Wednesday.

Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff went to the Renaissance World Tour concert at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, in August. She posted a picture of the two on Instagram. “Thanks for a fun date night, @Beyonce,” she wrote. The tickets were valued at $1,655.92, according to the disclosures. The December football game was played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Florida A&M won and the tickets Harris received were valued at $1,890.

Personal finance disclosures from the president and vice president are released annually. Neither reported any conflicts of interest.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden together earned minimal income outside of what he makes as president and her teacher’s salary — between zero and $64,300 in royalties from their books, retirement accounts and IRA distributions. They owe between $375,000 and $815,000 in mortgages and loans. But the Bidens also reported financial holdings of at least $1 million, including retirement plans.

Aside from the concert tickets, Harris and Emhoff reported income of $117,000 in royalties and returns on cash and retirement accounts. The two also sold and purchased stocks and have financial holdings of at least $2.89 million.

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump requested a 45-day extension on his financial disclosure “due to the complexities of his financial holdings,” according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission. The agency granted the request and Trump’s report is now due by July 1. Trump filed an annual disclosure report last year.

Top Stories

Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario
Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario

A test of Canada's national emergency alert system did not go as planned across Ontario on Wednesday. Ontarians were supposed to receive a test alert on their cellphones, as well as through TV and...

1h ago

Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering
Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering

Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Ontario Crypto King who went bankrupt and endured an alleged kidnapping, has been arrested and charged following a 16-month investigation. Pleterski's arrest was...

3h ago

Toronto police investigating reports of shots fired at 2 tow trucks in Scarborough
Toronto police investigating reports of shots fired at 2 tow trucks in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after gunshots were fired at two tow trucks at a plaza parking lot near Steeles Avenue East and Markham Road in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called...

1h ago

Toronto wildlife officials note uptick in 'zombie' raccoons
Toronto wildlife officials note uptick in 'zombie' raccoons

It may seem like something out of a horror movie, but what's been nicknamed the 'zombie' virus is indeed a real thing among Toronto's wildlife. Toronto Animal Services confirms there has been an...

1h ago

