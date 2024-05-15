Winnipeg murder trial expected to hear from neighbours of admitted serial killer

Court of King's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal, left, defence lawyer Leonard Tailleur, centre, and Jeremy Skibicki, right, are shown in this courtroom sketch in Winnipeg on April 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Culleton POOL

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 15, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 15, 2024 4:12 am.

WINNIPEG — Three people who lived in the same apartment building where Jeremy Skibicki killed four women are expected to testify in a Winnipeg courtroom today. 

Skibicki told police he strangled or drowned the women in his home and then disposed of their bodies in garbage bins. 

He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder for the slayings of Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman. 

His lawyers have said he killed the four Indigenous women but is not criminally responsible due to mental illness. 

Crown prosecutors say the killings were racially motivated and Skibicki preyed on the vulnerable women at homeless shelters.

A worker from one of the homeless shelters is also expected to speak later today during the trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

