YouTube blocks Hong Kong protest anthem after court injunction bans song in the city

FILE - The YouTube app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore. YouTube has blocked access to videos of a protest song in Hong Kong, days after court approved an injunction banning the song in the city. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Zen Soo, The Associated Press

Posted May 15, 2024 12:17 am.

Last Updated May 15, 2024 12:26 am.

HONG KONG (AP) — YouTube has blocked access to videos of a protest song in Hong Kong, days after court approved an injunction banning the song in the city.

“Glory to Hong Kong” was an anthem of anti-government protests in 2019. YouTube said that it would comply with a removal order and block access to over 32 YouTube videos of the song that were deemed to be “prohibited publications” under the injunction.

Attempts to access the YouTube videos from Hong Kong on Wednesday showed that they were unavailable. A message showed saying that “This content is not available on this country domain due to a court order.”

In approving the government’s application to ban the song, the court agreed it could be “weaponized” and used to incite secession.

“We are disappointed by the court’s decision but are complying with its removal order by blocking access to the listed videos for viewers in Hong Kong,” YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet Inc., said in an emailed statement.

“We’ll continue to consider our options for an appeal, to promote access to information,” the company said, adding that it shared the concerns of human rights organizations about the chilling effect the ban would have on free expression online.

Links to the 32 videos on YouTube will also not show up on Google Search for users in Hong Kong, according to YouTube.

George Chen, co-chair of digital practice at Asia Group, a Washington-headquartered business and policy consultancy, said it is worth watching how aggressively Hong Kong authorities will be in ordering internet platforms to remove the song.

Chen, who was the former head of public policy for Greater China at Meta, said that if the government begins sending platforms hundreds of links to remove every day, that would likely undermine investor confidence in Hong Kong.

“That will hurt Hong Kong’s reputation as a leading financial center because we know how important a free flow of data and information means to a financial center,” he said. “So the government should be very careful and be aware of some unintended consequences that may impact its economic recovery and investors’ confidence.”

Internet and social media platforms such as YouTube typically have policies for removal requests from governments.

“Glory to Hong Kong” was often sung by demonstrators during massive anti-government protests in 2019. The song was later mistakenly played as the city’s anthem at international sporting events, instead of China’s “March of the Volunteers,” in mix-ups that upset city officials.

Authorities earlier arrested some residents who played the song in public under other offenses, such as playing a musical instrument in public without a permit, local media reported.

Critics have said prohibiting broadcast or distribution of the song further reduces freedom of expression since Beijing launched a crackdown in the former British colony following the 2019 protests. They have also warned the ban might disrupt the operation of tech giants and hurt the city’s appeal as a business center.

___

Associated Press writer Kanis Leung contributed to this report.

Zen Soo, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC subway oil spill reinforces state-of-good-repair problems, more action needed: advocates
TTC subway oil spill reinforces state-of-good-repair problems, more action needed: advocates

The TTC board chair says Monday's hydraulic oil spill, the latest notable maintenance issue, will be discussed at Thursday's board meeting.

1h ago

Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning
Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa has announced that she will be resigning from her role as of this December. She was first appointed to to lead Toronto Public Health in 2017 and...

7h ago

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

15h ago

Man wanted in Toronto assault, break and enter investigation
Man wanted in Toronto assault, break and enter investigation

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in an assault investigation and a break and enter investigation. Officers responded to a call for a break and enter on May 6 around 10:30 p.m. in the Ellesmere...

3h ago

Top Stories

TTC subway oil spill reinforces state-of-good-repair problems, more action needed: advocates
TTC subway oil spill reinforces state-of-good-repair problems, more action needed: advocates

The TTC board chair says Monday's hydraulic oil spill, the latest notable maintenance issue, will be discussed at Thursday's board meeting.

1h ago

Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning
Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa resigning

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa has announced that she will be resigning from her role as of this December. She was first appointed to to lead Toronto Public Health in 2017 and...

7h ago

Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible
Ontario to suspend driver's licences of convicted auto thieves, lifetime bans possible

In an attempt to diminish the increase in auto theft crimes across the province, the Ford government plans to suspend some driver's licences for people convicted of the offences. Ontario's Minister...

15h ago

Man wanted in Toronto assault, break and enter investigation
Man wanted in Toronto assault, break and enter investigation

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in an assault investigation and a break and enter investigation. Officers responded to a call for a break and enter on May 6 around 10:30 p.m. in the Ellesmere...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Warm but rainy end to the week in Toronto
Warm but rainy end to the week in Toronto

The temperatures will stay hovering around the 20 degree mark for the rest of the week, but heavy rain will put a damper on it. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

5h ago

2:37
Convicted car thieves in Ontario to face driving bans from a decade to life
Convicted car thieves in Ontario to face driving bans from a decade to life

The Ford government is cracking down on the record rate of auto thefts plaguing Ontario. The new legislation would see convicted car thieves lose their driver's licence for a decade to life. Shauna Hunt reports.

6h ago

0:34
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella
Two popular snacks recalled due to possible salmonella

The recall affects all sizes of Sunchips Harvest Cheddar Flavoured Multigrain Snacks and of Munchies Original Snack Mix.

12h ago

2:33
Severe storms expected north of Toronto
Severe storms expected north of Toronto

Heavy rain is expected during severe storms Monday night north of Toronto. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.
More Videos