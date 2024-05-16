Atlanta officer charged with killing his Lyft driver

By The Associated Press

Posted May 16, 2024 5:33 pm.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 5:43 pm.

UNION CITY, Ga. (AP) — An Atlanta police officer who shot and killed a Lyft driver who was driving him home was arrested and charged with murder, authorities said.

Koby Minor, 34, was being held without bond after his arrest early Wednesday in Union City, an Atlanta suburb, according to Fulton County Jail records. The slain man was 35-year-old Reginald Folks, of Atlanta, the county medical examiner’s office said.

Court records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on the murder and aggravated assault charges, and attempts to find a working phone number for family members were unsuccessful.

A woman who stopped her car when she saw Minor waving for help after the shooting told Union City police Minor told her that the Lyft driver “is in a gay fraternity and was trying to recruit” him and that he thought he was being kidnapped, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WSB-TV.

Minor told police that he called for a Lyft as he was leaving an Atlanta police officer’s home early Wednesday morning. As they traveled down a road, Folks began speaking on the phone in a language Minor didn’t understand, he told police.

Minor said he asked Folks to stop so he could get out of the car and then tried to get out at a red light, but the door was locked and wouldn’t open, the television station reported.

Minor told police he didn’t know if the driver was gay but shot him about three times when Folks reached into the back seat. After shooting Folks, Minor broke a window and exited the vehicle.

Minor was on unpaid leave at the time after an arrest on drug charges on Christmas Day last year. Minor had worked for the Atlanta Police Department since 2018 and on Wednesday submitted his immediate resignation.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review
7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says the hydraulic fluid leak that caused the 12-hour partial subway shutdown on Line 2 earlier this week has happened seven other times this year across the transit...

1h ago

Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'
Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'

Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart is facing backlash after a job posting for a volunteer position was listed on LinkedIn on Wednesday. The listing for a downtown Toronto location described that volunteer...

3h ago

2 suspects wanted after reported armed robbery at Fairview Mall jewellery store
2 suspects wanted after reported armed robbery at Fairview Mall jewellery store

Two suspects are at large after a reported armed robbery at a jewellery store at Fairview Mall Thursday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the mall on Sheppard Avenue East near Don Mills Road...

2h ago

17-year-old charged with attempted murder following shooting at Brampton park
17-year-old charged with attempted murder following shooting at Brampton park

A 17-year-old is facing an attempted murder charge after shots rang out last week at Chinguacousy Park during a track meet in Brampton. Police say one person was shot after an alleged fight broke out...

44m ago

Top Stories

7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review
7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says the hydraulic fluid leak that caused the 12-hour partial subway shutdown on Line 2 earlier this week has happened seven other times this year across the transit...

1h ago

Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'
Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'

Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart is facing backlash after a job posting for a volunteer position was listed on LinkedIn on Wednesday. The listing for a downtown Toronto location described that volunteer...

3h ago

2 suspects wanted after reported armed robbery at Fairview Mall jewellery store
2 suspects wanted after reported armed robbery at Fairview Mall jewellery store

Two suspects are at large after a reported armed robbery at a jewellery store at Fairview Mall Thursday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the mall on Sheppard Avenue East near Don Mills Road...

2h ago

17-year-old charged with attempted murder following shooting at Brampton park
17-year-old charged with attempted murder following shooting at Brampton park

A 17-year-old is facing an attempted murder charge after shots rang out last week at Chinguacousy Park during a track meet in Brampton. Police say one person was shot after an alleged fight broke out...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent

It was an emotion moment that Canadians from coast to coast watched the life changing announcement for Rebecca strong, when she was announced the winner of Canada’s Got Talent. Lindsay Dunn reports.

21h ago

2:18
Mostly dry and mild long weekend ahead
Mostly dry and mild long weekend ahead

A mostly dry and mild few days is expected over the Victoria Day long weekend. Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

2:54
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread

Dog owners are being reminded that Canine Distemper is continuing to spread among wildlife, leaving raccoons and skunks wandering in a confused state. David Zura explains.

23h ago

2:35
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers

The Ford government is touting its new impaired driving laws as the toughest in the country. As Tina Yazdani reports, impaired drivers could lose their licence for life, if they cause death.

22h ago

7:42
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers

Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria discusses new measures being introduced by the Ford government which will see individuals convicted of impaired driving causing death handed a lifetime driving ban.

More Videos