Canada sanctions four Israeli ‘extremist settlers’ accused of attacking Palestinians

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is imposing sanctions on Israelis she accuses of "extremist settler violence" in the West Bank, after months of pressure to do so. A man looks at graffiti that reads, in Hebrew, "revenge, death to Arabs," allegedly sprayed by Jewish West Bank settlers in the Palestinian West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nasser Nasser Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 16, 2024 3:09 pm.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 3:42 pm.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is imposing sanctions on Israelis she accuses of “extremist settler violence” in the West Bank, three months after pledging to do so.

The sanctions apply to four men who stand accused of “violent and destabilizing actions against Palestinian civilians and their property in the West Bank.”

Israel has occupied the Palestinian territory, which is separate from the Gaza Strip, since 1967, and settlers have increasingly built communities that Canada and many other countries say violate international law.

Last October’s Hamas attack in Gaza prompted Israel to bombard that territory, and the United Nations says there has been a sharp uptick in West Bank settlers attacking Palestinians.

Today’s sanctions apply to four settlers whom the U.S. and U.K. already listed this year, and Joly said in February that Canada would be following suit.

The minister calls the sanctions “a significant step” in Canada’s approach to the region, as it tries to maintain the prospect of a two-state solution involving a Palestinian country living in peace next to Israel.

7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review
7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says the hydraulic fluid leak that caused the 12-hour partial subway shutdown on Line 2 earlier this week has happened seven other times this year across the transit...

4m ago

Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'
Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'

Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart is facing backlash after a job posting for a volunteer position was listed on LinkedIn on Wednesday. The listing for a downtown Toronto location described that volunteer...

1h ago

2 suspects wanted after reported armed robbery at Fairview Mall jewellery store
2 suspects wanted after reported armed robbery at Fairview Mall jewellery store

Two suspects are at large after a reported armed robbery at a jewellery store at Fairview Mall Thursday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the mall on Sheppard Avenue East near Don Mills Road...

48m ago

Man wanted for murder in connection with woman found dead in Oshawa home
Man wanted for murder in connection with woman found dead in Oshawa home

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man wanted for murder after a woman was found dead in an Oshawa home. Officers responded to a wellness call at the residence in the area of Rideau Street...

1h ago

