Cascades names Hugues Simon as next CEO, Mario Plourde to retire

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 16, 2024 6:37 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 6:42 am.

KINGSEY FALLS, Que. — Cascades Inc. has named Resolute Forest Products executive Hugues Simon as its next president and CEO.

The paper and packaging company says Simon will takeover the new job no later than July 1.

He succeeds Mario Plourde, who is retiring from the top job.

Cascades says Plourde will help support Simon during a transition period lasting until December, after which he will act as a special adviser

Simon is currently president of the wood products business at Resolute Forest Products.

Previously, Simon was president of BarretteWood Inc.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CAS)

The Canadian Press

