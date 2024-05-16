Long-time TSN anchor Darren Dutchyshen passes away at age 57

Long-time TSN anchor Darren Dutchyshen passed away on Wednesday at the age of 57, Bell Media announced.

“Darren Dutchyshen was a legend of Canadian sports broadcasting, a great teammate, and an essential part of TSN for the last three decades,” said Stewart Johnston, Senior Vice President of Sales & Sports at Bell Media.

“A larger-than-life personality, Darren’s incredible sense of humour and magnetic energy made him a natural broadcaster who connected easily with viewers. His enthusiasm reminded us every day of why we love sports. Most significantly, Darren was a friend to all of us at TSN, and we will miss him dearly. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his loved ones.”

Dutchyshen joined TSN in 1995 as a weekend host of TSN’s SportsDesk and TSN’s coverage of the Canadian Football League (CFL).

He recently hosted the late-night editions of SportsCenter alongside co-anchor Rod Smith and later with Jennifer Hedger.

Dutchyshen is survived by his wife, Candice, and his three children.