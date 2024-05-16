Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car

A man suspected of being impaired was injured after he crashed his electric scooter into an unmarked police cruiser in Toronto overnight.

The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday in the Queen Street West and Niagara Street area.

A man on an e-scooter going westbound made a southbound turn and struck the unmarked police car.

The man suffered an injury to his leg, which was deemed non-life-threatening. He’s been charged with impaired operation of a scooter.

The officer was not injured.

Niagara Street is currently closed southbound at Queen Street and northbound at Richmond Street.

A spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said officials are not aware of the crash.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers in incidents that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.