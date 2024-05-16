Eby warns about United-Conservative merger, says B.C. voters face ‘starkest choice’

B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Eby delivered an election-style speech to the New Democrat caucus, warning about a potential merger between the opposition BC United and B.C. Conservative parties and says the coming fall election is shaping up to be the "starkest choice in a generation." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 16, 2024 2:23 pm.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 2:41 pm.

Premier David Eby delivered an election-style speech to his New Democrat caucus, warning of the potential merger between the opposition BC United and B.C. Conservative parties, saying the fall election is shaping up to be the “starkest choice in a generation.”

Eby says BC United Leader Kevin Falcon and Conservative Leader John Rustad let the “mask slip” this week, confirming exploratory talks are underway about forming a single centre-right political alternative to the New Democrats.

Falcon and Rustad have acknowledged this week that talks were underway behind the scenes to explore the possibility of a merger of their parties.

Eby took aim at the Conservatives earlier this week on the issue of child care, mentioning Rustad and his party 10 times, while referring once to the Opposition BC United, signalling which party the NDP considers their main political threat.

The premier told his caucus that Falcon and Rustad are meeting with big business lobbyists on a plan to stop the NDP, but the next election will be decided by voters at their kitchen tables and not business board rooms.

The B.C. legislature adjourns today for the summer, with the fall election date set for Oct. 19.

The current standings in B.C.’s 87-seat legislature are 55 New Democrats, 26 BC United, two Conservatives, two Greens and two Independents.

Fraud case involving 'Crypto King' largest in Durham's history: police
Fraud case involving 'Crypto King' largest in Durham's history: police

The Durham Regional Police Service shared details on the arrest of 25-year-old Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Crypto King, describing the investigation as the most significant in the region's history. Officers...

40m ago

7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review
7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says the hydraulic fluid leak that caused the 12-hour partial subway shutdown on Line 2 earlier this week has happened seven other times this year across the transit...

updated

3m ago

Family demands apology from Ford government for beating death of Soleiman Faqiri
Family demands apology from Ford government for beating death of Soleiman Faqiri

The family of a mentally ill man who died in an Ontario jail after he was beaten by guards is calling for a public apology from the Ford government. Relatives of Soleiman Faqiri held a news conference...

30m ago

Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'
Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'

Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart is facing backlash after a job posting for a volunteer position was listed on LinkedIn on Wednesday. The listing for a downtown Toronto location described that volunteer...

7m ago

