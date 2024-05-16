Family of Lewiston shooter to testify before commission investigating tragedy

FILE - Community members look at a memorial outside Schemengees Bar & Grille about one week after a mass shooting, Nov. 3, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. An independent commission investigating the mass shooting that left 18 people dead in Maine is scheduled to hear from the family of the shooter, Robert Card, for the first time on Thursday, May 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

Posted May 16, 2024 1:04 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 1:12 am.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — An independent commission investigating the mass shooting that left 18 people dead in Maine is preparing to hear from the shooter’s family for the first time.

An Army reservist with a history of mental health troubles committed the deadliest shooting in Maine history, opening fire with an assault rifle inside a bowling alley and a bar and grill in Lewiston in October. The commission has been meeting for months, hearing from police, victims and their families, and Army reservists who served with Robert Card.

On Thursday, commissioners will take testimony from Card’s family. They’ve kept a low profile, other than releasing a statement in March after disclosing an analysis of Card’s brain tissue that showed evidence of traumatic brain injuries. Card had trained others in the use of hand grenades, and the Army said the analysis pointed to a need to do more to prevent blast-induced injuries.

“We want to begin by saying how deeply sorry and heartbroken we are for all the victims, survivors, and their loved ones, and to everyone in Maine and beyond who was affected and traumatized by this tragedy. We are hurting for you and with you, and it is hard to put into words how badly we wish we could undo what happened,” the family’s statement said.

Card, 40, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an extensive search. In the aftermath, the legislature passed new gun laws for Maine, a state with a long tradition of firearms ownership. Among other things, they bolstered the state’s “yellow flag” law, criminalized the transfer of guns to prohibited people and expanded funding for mental health crisis care.

Relatives had warned police that Card had grown paranoid and that they were concerned about his access to guns. Other reservists also witnessed his mental health deterioration, to the point that he was hospitalized for two weeks during training last summer. One of the reservists, Sean Hodgson, told superiors on Sept. 15: “I believe he’s going to snap and do a mass shooting.”

The commission, which also asked to hear from an official from the Army Reserve Psychological Health Program on Thursday, issued an interim report in March saying law enforcement should have seized Card’s guns and put him in protective custody based on these warnings, using the existing yellow flag law. A full report is due this summer.

Police testified that the family had agreed to remove Card’s guns, but the commission said that leaving this to his family “was an abdication of law enforcement’s responsibility.”

Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kensington community rallying behind senior resident facing eviction
Kensington community rallying behind senior resident facing eviction

The Kensington community is working to rally around a 70-year-old resident who is being evicted for not being able to afford rent. Maria Santos has been living in the Kensington community for 30 years....

6h ago

Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering
Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering

Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Ontario Crypto King who went bankrupt and endured an alleged kidnapping, has been arrested and charged following a 16-month investigation. Pleterski's arrest was...

11h ago

Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario
Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario

A test of Canada's national emergency alert system did not go as planned across Ontario on Wednesday. Ontarians were supposed to receive a test alert on their cellphones, as well as through TV and...

5h ago

Man arrested in Toronto child sexual abuse material investigation
Man arrested in Toronto child sexual abuse material investigation

Toronto police have made an arrest in a child sexual abuse material investigation. Investigators say on May 15, members of the Internet Child Exploitation Section executed a search warrant in the area...

4h ago

Top Stories

Kensington community rallying behind senior resident facing eviction
Kensington community rallying behind senior resident facing eviction

The Kensington community is working to rally around a 70-year-old resident who is being evicted for not being able to afford rent. Maria Santos has been living in the Kensington community for 30 years....

6h ago

Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering
Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering

Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Ontario Crypto King who went bankrupt and endured an alleged kidnapping, has been arrested and charged following a 16-month investigation. Pleterski's arrest was...

11h ago

Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario
Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario

A test of Canada's national emergency alert system did not go as planned across Ontario on Wednesday. Ontarians were supposed to receive a test alert on their cellphones, as well as through TV and...

5h ago

Man arrested in Toronto child sexual abuse material investigation
Man arrested in Toronto child sexual abuse material investigation

Toronto police have made an arrest in a child sexual abuse material investigation. Investigators say on May 15, members of the Internet Child Exploitation Section executed a search warrant in the area...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread

Dog owners are being reminded that Canine Distemper is continuing to spread among wildlife, leaving raccoons and skunks wandering in a confused state. David Zura explains.

8h ago

2:35
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers

The Ford government is touting its new impaired driving laws as the toughest in the country. As Tina Yazdani reports, impaired drivers could lose their licence for life, if they cause death.

6h ago

7:42
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers

Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria discusses new measures being introduced by the Ford government which will see individuals convicted of impaired driving causing death handed a lifetime driving ban.

14h ago

2:04
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets

Residents who paid for permit parking on one Toronto street say they can't find spots to park. They say a recent decision by the city, which was intended to help, could instead make things much worse.

14h ago

1:33
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent

Strong not only placed first but they also walk away with one-million-dollars, the largest cash price in Canadian television history.

14h ago

More Videos