Five puppies found abandoned in box near Highway 401 in Kitchener

The local humane society is looking for urgent help after five puppies were found abandoned in a box in Kitchener.

Last Saturday, the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth (HSKWSP) was called about the six to eight-week-old puppies near the ramps at Homer Watson Boulevard and Highway 401.

The person who found them took them home until humane society officers could pick them up.

The little pups are said to be healthy but do need medical care, such as spaying and neutering, vaccinations, microchips, and deworming.

That along with the cost of care rings in around $8,200.

“Being a self-funded and self-governed organization that receives no government funding for our charitable programs and services, we rely on our community’s generosity to provide this life-saving care. We truly hope you’ll donate today in the way that works best for you,” said Victoria Baby, CEO of the HSKWSP.

The puppies are not ready for adoption just yet, but anyone interested in adoption can reach out to the humane society.

Details on how to help can be found here.