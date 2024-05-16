Five puppies found abandoned in box near Highway 401 in Kitchener

Five puppies found abandoned in box near Highway 401 in Kitchener. May 2024.

By Christine Clark

Posted May 16, 2024 9:22 am.

The local humane society is looking for urgent help after five puppies were found abandoned in a box in Kitchener.

Last Saturday, the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth (HSKWSP) was called about the six to eight-week-old puppies near the ramps at Homer Watson Boulevard and Highway 401.

The person who found them took them home until humane society officers could pick them up.

The little pups are said to be healthy but do need medical care, such as spaying and neutering, vaccinations, microchips, and deworming.

That along with the cost of care rings in around $8,200.

“Being a self-funded and self-governed organization that receives no government funding for our charitable programs and services, we rely on our community’s generosity to provide this life-saving care. We truly hope you’ll donate today in the way that works best for you,” said Victoria Baby, CEO of the HSKWSP.

The puppies are not ready for adoption just yet, but anyone interested in adoption can reach out to the humane society.

Details on how to help can be found here.

Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers
Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers

The Ford government is moving ahead with shifting more ServiceOntario outlets into third-party private retailers, but unlike its sole-sourced taxpayer-funded deal with Staples Canada, the government is...

4h ago

Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car
Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car

A man suspected of being impaired was injured after he crashed his electric scooter into an unmarked police cruiser in Toronto overnight. The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday in the...

1h ago

TTC workers move one step closer to strike action as union requests 'no-board' report
TTC workers move one step closer to strike action as union requests 'no-board' report

The union representing 12,000 TTC workers has requested a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, putting them one step closer to a strike. In a release, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local...

52m ago

'It's been over a year': Peel police appeal to public for help in locating man wanted Canada-wide
'It's been over a year': Peel police appeal to public for help in locating man wanted Canada-wide

Peel Regional Police are appealing to members of the public for information in tracking down a man wanted Canada-wide in a targeted 2022 shooting in Brampton. Nakeem Jamar Johnson, 33, of Vaughan, is...

2h ago

