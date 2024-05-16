Half of telecom providers not following website complaints section rules: watchdog

Lights on an internet switch are lit up as with users in an office in Ottawa, on February 10, 2011. Canada's telecom and television complaints watchdog says it is concerned about some companies' repeated non-compliance with its requirements, including more than half of those it audited whose websites don't have an easily accessible complaints section. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted May 16, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 6:12 am.

Canada’s telecom and television complaints watchdog says many telecom providers aren’t following complaints section rules on their websites, and it’s particularly concerned about some repeat offenders.

The Commission for Complaints for Telecom-Television Services (CCTS) released its annual compliance report on Thursday. The report found just over half of the51 communications providers audited didn’t have an easily accessible complaints section on their website.

Just 35 per cent of providers were fully compliant with requirements to inform their customers about the CCTS on their respective websites in both official languages.

However, the watchdog characterized that as a “positive” result, as it was an increase from just 14 per cent that were fully compliant in 2019, and compared with a historical average of around 20 per cent.

The report measures the industry’s performance in following the watchdog’s complaint-handling process and informing customers about its services. It also captures whether service providers are meeting their obligations to pay CCTS fees and share financial information with the commission.

“The good news is that every year we do these audits, most of the providers do work with us to fully address their compliance issues,” said Janet Lo, CCTS assistant commissioner for legal, regulatory and stakeholder affairs, in an interview.

“We would like to see that improve and we would like to see that number continue to rise, but it is an improvement compared to historical rates.”

The report found 29 per cent of audited companies were non-compliant entirely, with no CCTS information on their websites.

The commission requires search functions to direct visitors to information about the CCTS’ dispute resolution process when looking up relevant keywords. Lo said this information should be “easy to find,” which the commission defines as no more than two clicks away from a website’s home page.

Despite annual reminders of those rules, the report said both Rogers Communications Inc. and Telus Corp. have been non-compliant with search function requirements in four of the past five years.

“The main issue for both (providers) was that searching their business websites did not result in the required CCTS information. Another issue has been missing key words on their French and English residential websites,” the report said.

“Overall, this is concerning given that Rogers and Telus have been audited for compliance with the public awareness plan since 2017 and they are well aware of this requirement.”

Lo said publicly naming companies that break the rules is one tool at the commission’s disposal to enforce the obligations in the case of recurring compliance issues.

In more severe cases, such as a provider refusing to implement a resolution ordered by the watchdog following a complaint, Lo said the CCTS would consider expelling the company from its membership. That would prompt the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to get involved, opening the door for financial penalties.

“We typically reserve those for very rare and egregious cases of non-compliance,” Lo said.

“It’s really saved for cases where providers have denied customers access to the CCTS, or through the complaints, they have denied them a right of recourse or remedy to be made whole.”

Last month, a report by the commission found complaints about phone, internet and television services were up 43 per cent halfway through its reporting year. It pointed to an “alarming” rise in customer gripes related to overcharges on bills, calling the trend a “cause for concern.”

Its latest report on non-compliance said it identified around a dozen providers that “did not promptly implement customer redress to which they had agreed, or which was mandated by the CCTS after an investigation” in 2023.

The report said the CCTS worked with those providers to ensure the customers received the required remedies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B, TSX:T)

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers
Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers

The Ford government is moving ahead with shifting more ServiceOntario outlets into third-party private retailers, but unlike its sole-sourced taxpayer-funded deal with Staples Canada, the government is...

1h ago

Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car
Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car

A man suspected of being impaired was injured after he crashed his electric scooter into an unmarked police cruiser in Toronto overnight. The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday in the...

18m ago

New way of funding $10-a-day child care in Ontario coming in 2025
New way of funding $10-a-day child care in Ontario coming in 2025

Ontario has told child-care centres that it will implement a new way of funding the national $10-a-day program — something operators have urgently called for — starting in 2025. Child-care centres,...

1h ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers
Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers

The Ford government is moving ahead with shifting more ServiceOntario outlets into third-party private retailers, but unlike its sole-sourced taxpayer-funded deal with Staples Canada, the government is...

1h ago

Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car
Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car

A man suspected of being impaired was injured after he crashed his electric scooter into an unmarked police cruiser in Toronto overnight. The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday in the...

18m ago

New way of funding $10-a-day child care in Ontario coming in 2025
New way of funding $10-a-day child care in Ontario coming in 2025

Ontario has told child-care centres that it will implement a new way of funding the national $10-a-day program — something operators have urgently called for — starting in 2025. Child-care centres,...

1h ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread

Dog owners are being reminded that Canine Distemper is continuing to spread among wildlife, leaving raccoons and skunks wandering in a confused state. David Zura explains.

12h ago

2:35
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers

The Ford government is touting its new impaired driving laws as the toughest in the country. As Tina Yazdani reports, impaired drivers could lose their licence for life, if they cause death.

11h ago

7:42
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers

Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria discusses new measures being introduced by the Ford government which will see individuals convicted of impaired driving causing death handed a lifetime driving ban.

18h ago

2:04
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets

Residents who paid for permit parking on one Toronto street say they can't find spots to park. They say a recent decision by the city, which was intended to help, could instead make things much worse.

19h ago

1:33
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent

Strong not only placed first but they also walk away with one-million-dollars, the largest cash price in Canadian television history.

19h ago

More Videos