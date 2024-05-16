The Big Story

How we’re learning the true prevalence of incest

Test tubes in a lab
Test tubes in a lab. (Photo by Louis Reed)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted May 16, 2024 8:14 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, for years the numbers cited on how common incest was in families were simply assumptions, but the age of voluntary genealogy tracing has led to a reckoning.

Sarah Zhang is a staff writer at The Atlantic who wrote about how DNA tests are uncovering the true prevalence of incest cases. “[Incest] is certainly not common, and the rate is still low when you think about the millions of people who live in, say, the United States, but it’s probably a lot more common than a lot of us would think, or would like to think,” says Zhang.

Voluntary tests are leading some people to find out, in an awful way, that they were the children of incest. When they do, where can they go for support?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers
Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers

The Ford government is moving ahead with shifting more ServiceOntario outlets into third-party private retailers, but unlike its sole-sourced taxpayer-funded deal with Staples Canada, the government is...

2h ago

Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car
Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car

A man suspected of being impaired was injured after he crashed his electric scooter into an unmarked police cruiser in Toronto overnight. The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday in the...

6m ago

TTC workers move one step closer to strike action as union requests 'no-board' report
TTC workers move one step closer to strike action as union requests 'no-board' report

The union representing 12,000 TTC workers has requested a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, putting them one step closer to a strike. In a release, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local...

21m ago

'It's been over a year': Peel police appeal to public for help in locating man wanted Canada-wide
'It's been over a year': Peel police appeal to public for help in locating man wanted Canada-wide

Peel Regional Police are appealing to members of the public for information in tracking down a man wanted Canada-wide in a targeted 2022 shooting in Brampton. Nakeem Jamar Johnson, 33, of Vaughan, is...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers
Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers

The Ford government is moving ahead with shifting more ServiceOntario outlets into third-party private retailers, but unlike its sole-sourced taxpayer-funded deal with Staples Canada, the government is...

2h ago

Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car
Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car

A man suspected of being impaired was injured after he crashed his electric scooter into an unmarked police cruiser in Toronto overnight. The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday in the...

6m ago

TTC workers move one step closer to strike action as union requests 'no-board' report
TTC workers move one step closer to strike action as union requests 'no-board' report

The union representing 12,000 TTC workers has requested a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, putting them one step closer to a strike. In a release, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local...

21m ago

'It's been over a year': Peel police appeal to public for help in locating man wanted Canada-wide
'It's been over a year': Peel police appeal to public for help in locating man wanted Canada-wide

Peel Regional Police are appealing to members of the public for information in tracking down a man wanted Canada-wide in a targeted 2022 shooting in Brampton. Nakeem Jamar Johnson, 33, of Vaughan, is...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread

Dog owners are being reminded that Canine Distemper is continuing to spread among wildlife, leaving raccoons and skunks wandering in a confused state. David Zura explains.

14h ago

2:35
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers

The Ford government is touting its new impaired driving laws as the toughest in the country. As Tina Yazdani reports, impaired drivers could lose their licence for life, if they cause death.

12h ago

7:42
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers

Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria discusses new measures being introduced by the Ford government which will see individuals convicted of impaired driving causing death handed a lifetime driving ban.

20h ago

2:04
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets

Residents who paid for permit parking on one Toronto street say they can't find spots to park. They say a recent decision by the city, which was intended to help, could instead make things much worse.

20h ago

1:33
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent

Strong not only placed first but they also walk away with one-million-dollars, the largest cash price in Canadian television history.

20h ago

More Videos